The Royalty Network Celebrates Growth with New Client Signings and Renewals

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Royalty Network, one of the nation's leading, family-owned independent music publishing companies, is thrilled to announce the addition of an array of talented artists, writers, and producers to its roster, as well as the renewal of key partnerships. This expansion reflects the Royalty Network's ongoing commitment to represent some of the most innovative voices in music and provide unparalleled support to its clients across the globe. The announcement comes off two recent milestones, marking the company's banner year for growth: hiring Daniel Abowd as President & General Counsel to serve alongside CEO Frank Liwall, and celebrating 30 years in business.

The Royalty Network prides itself as a values-based and people-first organization. This approach has enabled the company to retain client partnerships and employees for 20+ years, above and beyond industry standards, and has set the company apart from its competitors – particularly as technology and AI have ushered in an era lacking personalization and human-centricity. The company cares personally for all its clients, and prioritizes educating and coaching young songwriters on their rights and business decisions to ensure they are set up for successful, long careers.

"It's been an incredible past six months filled with new signings, recognitions for our staff, announcing our President & General Counsel," said Frank Liwall, Founder and CEO of the Royalty Network. "Our latest signings are testament to the vast array of worldwide talent that we're honored to represent. 2024 is serving as the launching pad for the successes we're lining up for 2025."

New Joint Venture Signings

The Royalty Network is proud to partner with esteemed producer, writer, and manager Martin Kierzenbaum and his company, Cherrytree Music Company, to welcome Angel Hill (Jacob Aaron Currey) to its roster. Known for his deeply compelling soundscapes and storytelling, Angel Hill is poised for an incredible journey ahead.

International and Independent Growth

The Royalty Network has extended its reach into new territories with the addition of Virtual Planet, a Jaipur-based record label and music distributor that has been at the forefront of the Indian independent music scene. Virtual Planet is celebrated for its vertically integrated approach to music production, marketing, and global distribution, achieving over 7 billion streams and downloads worldwide.

Writer and Producer Talent Additions

The company also welcomes a diverse array of music creators whose works span genres and markets:

Brian Roke (NFE Paris): Hitmaker behind tracks with Lil Durk , NLE Choppa, and Westside Gunn.

Hitmaker behind tracks with , NLE Choppa, and Westside Gunn. Thomas Forbes (Teeba): Renowned for producing Eminem's hit "Fuel" and tracks for Dave East and Luh Tyler .

Renowned for producing Eminem's hit "Fuel" and tracks for and . Keith "Kaveman" Askey: Producer with credits alongside Snoop Dogg, MOZZY, and DAVE.

Producer with credits alongside Snoop Dogg, MOZZY, and DAVE. Luis Enrique Ochoa (Lucho DBI): Dynamic producer with growing acclaim.

Dynamic producer with growing acclaim. Romn Beatz: Known for genre-defining works in urban music.

Known for genre-defining works in urban music. Anthony Shaw (Panda): A breakthrough producer in reggae, responsible for the hit single "Drift" by Teejay.

A breakthrough producer in reggae, responsible for the hit single "Drift" by Teejay. Ronald Powell Jr. (DJ Primetime): Rising star in production with significant contributions across the industry.

Writer and Artist Signings

The Royalty Network proudly adds to its lineup of artists who continue to redefine the musical landscape:

Caroline Byrne : A multifaceted singer-songwriter with an engaging presence on Spotify and social media.

A multifaceted singer-songwriter with an engaging presence on Spotify and social media. Satellite Mode: A New York-based alternative/electronic duo known for their evocative soundscapes and strong playlist presence.

A New York-based alternative/electronic duo known for their evocative soundscapes and strong playlist presence. Tim Atlas : A genre-blurring indie-pop artist with R&B and jazz influences, noted for his time on The Voice .

A genre-blurring indie-pop artist with R&B and jazz influences, noted for his time on . Melissa Carper: Critically acclaimed country artist with accolades from Rolling Stone and The Boston Globe .

Critically acclaimed country artist with accolades from and . James Minas (Minas): Emerging talent with a bold and innovative sound.

With a 30-year history of empowering creators, the Royalty Network continues to be a leader in music publishing, offering progressive administration deals and unmatched creative support.

