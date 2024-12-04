The RP Group and ECMC Foundation Announce Partnership to Advance Groundbreaking Research on Rural Learners

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The RP Group, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving institutional research, planning, and effectiveness in the California Community Colleges (CCC), is proud to announce an important new project in collaboration with ECMC Foundation.

As a part of ECMC Foundation's inaugural Rural Impact Initiative, The RP Group has been awarded a grant to support Uncovering the Programs, Policies, and Practices That Disrupt Disparities in Transfer from Community College to University Among Rural Learners. Out of over 100 proposals submitted to ECMC Foundation's call for projects under this initiative, fewer than 10 were accepted, highlighting the significance and potential impact of this work.

"This project represents a critical opportunity to explore the unique experiences of rural learners and identify strategies that promote their upward transfer success," shared Dr. Daisy Segovia, The RP Group Senior Researcher who serves as the lead for this project. "We are deeply grateful for ECMC Foundation's support. This transformational funding will enable us to build on our previous research and uncover solutions to long-standing transfer inequities."

Over the next two and a half years, this project will delve into the experiences of rural community college students with intersecting identities, providing a nuanced understanding of the barriers and supports that shape their transfer journeys. The research aims to uncover how these students' experiences differ from their urban and suburban peers, ultimately informing policies and practices that center the needs of rural learners.

This initiative builds upon momentum from The RP Group's project, Exploring Geographic Isolation as a Barrier to Equitable Transfer Outcomes, funded by Ascendium, which examined challenges faced by rural and other learners who are geographically isolated from universities. Findings from the new project will deepen this work, offering actionable insights for institutions and policymakers to address systemic disparities in transfer pathways.

"We are thrilled to take this next step in advancing equitable transfer outcomes for rural students," shared Dr. Darla Cooper, Executive Director for The RP Group. "Our goal is to ensure that students, regardless of their geographic location, have access to opportunities that support their academic and career success."

The Research and Planning Group for California Community Colleges (The RP Group) is a leader that supports equitable outcomes for minoritized and marginalized students through race-conscious, equity-minded research, planning, and professional development. We uplift student voices and empower researchers and planners to improve institutional effectiveness by dismantling systemic barriers and injustices. Visit www.rpgroup.org for more information.

