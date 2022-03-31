The RP Group Announces 2022 Award Winners

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The RP Group, a membership-driven nonprofit focused on research and education, recently announced the 2022 winners of its annual Lifetime Achievement Awards and RP Group Awards, honoring members of the California Community Colleges (CCC) institutional research, planning, and effectiveness (IRPE) community who have made significant contributions to the field.

The Lifetime Achievement Awards recognize individuals with extraordinary career-length involvement and service to the CCC IRPE community. The RP Group is proud to honor the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Awards winners: KC Greaney, PhD, former Director of Institutional Research, Santa Rosa Junior College, and Barbara McNeice-Stallard, MS, former Director, Research & Institutional Effectiveness, Mt. San Antonio College.

"This year, we celebrate two people whose dedication to student success and the IRPE field is truly remarkable," shared Dr. Darla Cooper, Executive Director of The RP Group. "I have had the pleasure of working with both Barbara and KC for many years and am thrilled to see their contributions recognized. It is especially fitting to announce them as our 2022 Lifetime Achievement Awards winners during Women's History Month."

The RP Group Awards recognize CCC IRPE professionals for their exceptional contributions to student and institutional success through community college research, planning, and institutional effectiveness efforts. The 2022 Award for IRPE Professional Leadership will be presented to Daylene Meuschke, EdD, Associate Vice President of Institutional Research, Planning & Institutional Effectiveness, College of the Canyons. The 2022 Award for Outstanding Project will be presented to Moorpark College, led by team members: Oleg Bespalov, Gabby Chacon, Karla Montenegro Gonzalez, and Jennifer Lawler of Moorpark College, and James Schuelke of Oxnard College.

"For the first-ever IRPE Professional Leadership Award, we are proud to recognize a long-serving leader, mentor, and volunteer who has always gone above and beyond to give back to the IRPE community," said Bri Hayes, RP Group Board VP, Membership and IRPE Professional Development. "We also are pleased to recognize the innovative and collaborative work of Moorpark College's Program for Accelerated College Entry, which aims to increase enrollment among adult students from disproportionately impacted populations."

The RP Group serves leaders and institutions in the CCC system by providing professional development and conducting research. Award winners will be honored at the 2022 RP Conference, the largest gathering of IRPE professionals in the CCC system, on April 12 in Garden Grove, California.

"On behalf of the Board and staff of The RP Group, we extend our deepest congratulations to all of our 2022 award winners," shared Dr. Erik Cooper, RP Group Board President. "These milestones are an important part of our celebration of 30 years of service and impact."

About The RP Group

As the representative organization for Institutional Research, Planning, and Effectiveness (IRPE) professionals in the California Community Colleges (CCC) system, The RP Group strengthens the ability of CCC to discover and undertake high-quality research, planning, and assessments that improve evidence-based decision-making, institutional effectiveness, and success for all students. Visit www.rpgroup.org for more information.

