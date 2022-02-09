SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The RP Group, a membership-driven nonprofit focused on research and education, is celebrating its 30th anniversary of service to Institutional Research, Planning, and Effectiveness (IRPE) professionals in the California Community Colleges (CCC) system. Formed in 1992, the organization serves leaders and institutions in the CCC system by providing professional and leadership development and conducting research.

The RP Group Celebrates 30 Years of Service and Impact Strengthening Student Success Throughout the California Community Colleges

"For the past 30 years, The RP Group has been the place where CCC IRPE professionals have been able to gather, share ideas, support each other, and grow together as colleagues," said Dr. Erik Cooper, RP Group Board President. "As we've also grown into a research and professional development organization, we have helped improve student learning, removed institutional barriers, and communicated what works to support community college students."

Key examples of the impact The RP Group's professional development efforts include the Strengthening Student Success Conference and Leading from the Middle programs, both of which provide unique opportunities for a wide cross-section of CCC stakeholders — including faculty, administrators, and classified professionals — to engage each other on increasing equitable outcomes and institutional effectiveness, as well as to deepen their understanding of critical issues that shape student success.

The RP Group's landmark research projects, Student Support (Re)defined and Through the Gate , have examined how community colleges can improve student success by focusing on what students themselves say they need to succeed. The Multiple Measures Assessment Project has redefined how students are placed into college mathematics and English composition, reducing barriers to completion for thousands of students.

"We are honored to be celebrating 30 years of service and impact and appreciate the ongoing support we have received from our colleagues throughout the state over the years," shared Dr. Darla Cooper, Executive Director of The RP Group. "This anniversary presents a unique opportunity to promote our mission, vision, and values and reflect on the breadth, depth, and scope of who we are and what we do."

About The RP Group

As the representative organization for Institutional Research, Planning, and Effectiveness (IRPE) professionals in the California Community Colleges (CCC) system, The RP Group strengthens the ability of CCC to discover and undertake high-quality research, planning, and assessments that improve evidence-based decision-making, institutional effectiveness, and success for all students. Visit www.rpgroup.org for more information.

