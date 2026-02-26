The Rules of Home Internet Services Just Changed: welo Launches in Columbus

Fiber-powered connection starting at $25, guaranteed for life

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Today, home internet services finally stop being a headache and become what they should have been all along: simple, reliable and affordable. We know people are tired of over-complicated internet experiences, so we created welo to change it. Now available in Columbus and surrounding suburbs, welo (pronounced "we-lo") delivers a digital fiber-powered connection with no fine print and no games, just internet the way it should be.

The internet provider you've been dreaming of

welo offers internet in an entirely new way. Because we know there's a better way.

One price. For life. For real. Pay the same price forever, as long as you stay with welo. No hidden fees, no need to negotiate, and guaranteed no increases.

Super fast connectivity. Get a strong, fast and reliable connection with fiber-powered internet.

100% online, 100% efficient. Life is too short to wait on hold. Activate in a few minutes on the website and always get fast online support.

No fine print mind games. We keep things clear so you know exactly what you're signing up for. No contracts. Simple pricing that includes activation and equipment fees. We know you'll like us, but if we're not a perfect match within 60 days, you get your money back.

Win-win energy. Sharing is caring. Refer a friend, and when they sign up, we'll drop $100 credit into both of your accounts.

Early access drop (IYKYK)

To celebrate our launch, we're rewarding our first 1,000 customers with exclusive rates for the following plans that, true to our promise, will stay locked in forever:

$25/month for 300 Mbps download

$30/month for 600 Mbps download

$35/month for 1 Gig download

welo is available today in Columbus and surrounding suburbs, but we're not stopping here. We're bringing this new wave of internet services to more cities - sooner than you think.

At welo, we know. To learn more or check availability, visit joinwelo.com .

About welo

As an internet provider built for the generations who were born online, welo plays by a different set of rules. We deliver reliable, fiber-powered internet with a digital-first experience, defined by our Price for Life guarantee and no-contract promise. Simple, transparent, and refreshing, welo currently offers internet service in select markets, with plans to expand throughout 2026. Derived from 'We Love,' the name welo reflects the brand's passion for delivering the best internet experience customers deserve. welo is a brand owned by Cogeco Communications (TSX: CCA).

welo is always online, see you there!

