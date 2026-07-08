The Rules of Travel Marketing Have Changed - Why the Travel Industry is Eyeing 'Agentic AI' in 2026

SINGAPORE, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Appier, an AI-native AaaS (Agentic AI as a Service) company, is leading this travel industry transformation by embedding Agentic AI technology across the entire marketing funnel.

With July already here, the travel industry is fully immersed in peak summer vacation preparations. However, the landscape confronting travel marketers in 2026 looks vastly different from the past. The traditional "peak season playbook"—which relied on planning summer getaways amidst the fresh spring air—is losing its efficacy. Simply dumping ad spend at specific intervals to drive traffic is no longer enough to capture the hearts of today's increasingly discerning travelers.

Compounded by high exchange rates, volatile fuel prices, and macroeconomic uncertainties, the travel sector is pivoting away from 'volume-based growth' to focus intensely on profitability and efficiency-driven strategies. While travel demand remains robust, consumers have become highly price-sensitive, and their path to booking is analyzed as being far more cautious and calculated than ever before.

Blurred Peak Seasons and Fragmented Journeys: The New Challenge for Travel Marketers

Recently, the traditional lines separating peak and off-peak seasons have blurred significantly. Industry experts define this as the "fragmentation of demand." Unlike the past, where booking demand spiked during specific seasons, demand is now distributed year-round. We see the coexistence of 'early birds' who secure reasonable prices months in advance, and 'last-minute' bookers making impulsive decisions. Concurrently, the expansion of Free Independent Travel (FIT) and sustained demand for premium, high-end travel are making customer preferences highly segmented.

In fact, Deloitte's ' 2026 Travel Industry Outlook Report ' highlights that the capability to 'offer the right product to the right customer at the right time' has become paramount for travel brands.

The core challenge lies in the fact that converting customers into actual bookings has become immensely complex. Consumers discover travel content via SNS and YouTube, compare information using generative AI-powered search experiences, and bounce between OTA apps and price-comparison platforms multiple times before making a final decision.

For marketers, while customer touchpoints have multiplied, the actual path to conversion has stretched out and fragmented. As consumer decision-making changes in real time, relying on traditional single-channel campaign strategies is no longer enough to drive meaningful performance.

As a result, the ability to unify customer data, deliver personalized recommendations, and optimize marketing in real time has become a critical competitive advantage for travel companies.

The Travel Industry's Spotlight on 'Agentic AI'

To overcome these growing challenges, the industry is increasingly turning to Agentic AI — AI systems capable of autonomously decision-making and taking action.

While traditional AI served as a passive, supportive tool for analyzing data or generating content, Agentic AI understands the marketer's business objectives, maps out the optimal path to achieve them, and executes campaigns autonomously.

In today's always-on travel marketing environment, where traveler intent and demand shift constantly, Appier helps brands unify fragmented traveler data into a real-time customer view to identify booking intent and high-value audiences. Based on behavioral signals, AI automatically determines the optimal send time, generates resonant messaging, and delivers personalized recommendations or offers triggered by traveler actions throughout the customer journey. This enables travel brands to drive stronger conversion, occupancy, and profitability through more timely and relevant engagement.

Real-World Agentic AI Success Stories of Global Travel Brands

Global and domestic enterprises partnering with Appier are already breaking through marketing limitations via Agentic AI.

Leading Korean leisure platform NOL faced growing difficulties in precision targeting following Apple's iOS privacy updates. To address this, the company adopted Appier's AI-powered audience modeling and deep learning technologies. Appier's Agentic AI-based Ad Cloud solution analyzed user interests and behavioral patterns to accurately identify high-value users while delivering personalized offers tailored to evolving traveler preferences across accommodations, leisure, and airline categories. As a result, NOL achieved a 180% ROAS and supported overall platform transaction growth despite a more restrictive marketing environment.

Omio, the leading multimodal travel booking platform, sought to move away from pure volume growth during its latest phase of market expansion to acquire high-value, profitable users at scale. They deployed Appier's AdCloud solution featuring Agentic Incrementality based on Media Mix Modelling (MMM). This allowed Omio to continuously measure and adjust the impact of various ad creatives and inventory combinations on total user sign-ups across different markets. Consequently, Omio achieved stringent CPA and ROAS targets while successfully scaling its user base from a single market in Spain to 21 European countries within just one year.

Taiwan's largest online travel platform, ezTravel, adopted Appier's solutions to map out fragmented user journeys across numerous product categories and drive sustained user retention. By unifying scattered web and mobile app behavioral data into a single view, Appier's AI automatically segmented users based on real-time preferences. Through personalized web/app push notifications and in-app messages, ezTravel stabilized platform retention and boosted click-through rates (CTR) by 4x to as high as 6.8x.

No Longer Optional: The New Survival Formula for Travel Marketing

In 2026, the success of travel marketing does not depend on throwing more budget into ad spend. As Deloitte analyzed, it hinges on whether a brand can "propose the right product to the right customer at the exact right moment." In a digital environment where customer journeys are becoming infinitely longer and more fragmented, the only viable solution is the adoption of advanced Agentic AI technologies capable of seamlessly connecting data analysis, decision-making, and execution.

Ultimately, the future winners of the travel market will be those who proactively utilize Agentic AI technologies—moving beyond passive marketing automation to read shifting user behaviors and optimize autonomously in real-time. For travel marketers facing increasingly complex customer journeys, collaborating with Agentic AI technologies that prove causal business impact and deliver measurable performance is no longer an option, but a vital strategy for survival.

About Appier

Appier (TSE: 4180) is an AI-native AaaS company that empowers businesses to create value through cutting edge AdTech and MarTech solutions. Founded in 2012 with the vision of "Making AI Easy," Appier helps businesses turn Agentic AI into ROI through its Ad Cloud, Personalization Cloud, and Data Cloud—each powered by Agentic AI that enables autonomous, adaptive and real-time decision-making. Today, Appier operates 17 offices across APAC, the US and EMEA, and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Learn more at www.appier.com.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Appier