THE RUNWAY OF DREAMS FOUNDATION CELEBRATES 10 YEARS OF FASHION REVOLUTION ON SEPTEMBER 9, 2024

Legendary NYFW Runway Show to be Hosted by Actor Madison Tevlin Featuring Adaptive and Universally Designed Apparel from Victoria's Secret & PINK, Kohl's, Target, JCPenney and Tommy Hilfiger, with Footwear Provided by Zappos.com

NEW YORK, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready for a monumental celebration as the Runway of Dreams™ Foundation , the trailblazing nonprofit championing inclusion, acceptance, and opportunity in fashion and beauty for people with disabilities, proudly announces its spectacular 10th-anniversary event, FASHION REVOLUTION. This landmark occasion, presented by VS&Co, will take place during New York Fashion Week on September 9th, 2024, at Powerhouse Arts in Brooklyn, NY.

FASHION REVOLUTION will showcase the pioneering efforts of leading companies in the Adaptive and Universally Designed space on over 60 models, representing a diverse range of disabilities and backgrounds. This extraordinary event will unite over 500 influential leaders and advocates of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) under one roof, all driven by a shared mission: to celebrate and elevate inclusion in the fashion and beauty industries. Brands included on the runway will be: Victoria's Secret & PINK, Kohl's, Target, JCPenney, Tommy Hilfiger, with footwear provided by Zappos.

Runway of Dreams™ Foundation proudly announces its spectacular 10th-anniversary event, FASHION REVOLUTION. Post this

Canadian actor, model, and advocate Madison Tevlin from the groundbreaking comedy "Champions" will host FASHION REVOLUTION. Madison stars in the 2024 viral campaign "Assume That I Can," which accumulated over 150M views in under a week, for World Down Syndrome Day.

"Runway of Dreams and NYFW are everything that I love. New York, fashion, advocacy, and a big party! Walking the runway and hosting FASHION REVOLUTION ''are what dreams are made of. I can't wait to be part of this incredible event!" said Madison Tevlin, Host, Runway of Dreams FASHION REVOLUTION 2024.

Runway of Dreams is thrilled to announce an exciting addition to this year's show. In a project called "NEXT GEN," six talented Fashion Design students from the prestigious Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) will partner with models who have varying disabilities to create runway-ready looks that address their specific dressing challenges in three categories: intimates, athleisure, or pajamas. Mindy Scheier, founder of Runway of Dreams, and members of the VS&Co Adaptive design team will work closely with FIT students to ensure the looks are both functional and stylish, taking into consideration the models' comfort and mobility. The final pieces will be the grand finale of the Runway of Dreams 2024 FASHION REVOLUTION show.

VS&Co will also receive the Runway of Dreams Foundation's 2024 Pioneer of Change Award.

"I'm incredibly proud of the team who worked tirelessly to bring our Adaptive product collection from concept to reality," said CEO Martin Waters. "We are grateful to be honored with the 2024 Pioneer of Change Award and truly value our relationship with the Runway of Dreams Foundation, as it helps us live our commitment of removing barriers for women and supporting them at every life stage."

"For the past decade, the Runway of Dreams stage has been the ultimate platform for brands to unveil their cutting-edge Adaptive designs and products. I am beyond excited that with unwavering support and active involvement of our sponsors, this year's runway show will be our most memorable yet!" said Mindy Scheier, Founder of Runway of Dreams.

Follow @RunwayofDreams across all social platforms for up-to-date information regarding the event and viewing options.

ABOUT RUNWAY OF DREAMS FOUNDATION: (RoDF) (2014) is a public charity that is empowering people with disabilities to have confidence and self-expression through inclusion in fashion and beauty. RoDF advocates for everybody to have access to fashion and beauty by celebrating and encouraging innovation that is exciting and empowering. RoDF raises awareness through large-scale runway shows; campaigns for inclusion, educational programs that inspire and develop the next generation of design innovators and marketing leaders; and advocates on the need and necessity of inclusion of people with disabilities. runwayofdreams.org.

Press Contact:

Lindsey von Busch

732-284-9089

Marnie Nathanson

347-620-7443

[email protected]

SOURCE Runway of Dreams Foundation