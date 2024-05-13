The Russell Berrie Foundation and Multiplying Good Form Partnership

Elevating service, sharing resources, and building community for hundreds of changemakers across New Jersey.

MAHWAH, N.J., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Two of New Jersey's most prestigious recognition platforms formally announced their strategic partnership today at the Russ Berrie Making a Difference Awards (MADA) ceremony held at Ramapo College. With a common goal of elevating public service in New Jersey, Multiplying Good and The Russell Berrie Foundation will collaborate over the next three years to bring together the honoree and nominee networks from both the Jefferson Awards and the Making a Difference Awards. This partnership will better support New Jersey's civic leaders and offer new opportunities for connection and skill development, including in-person events and virtual resources.

In Photo: Idana Goldberg, Chief Executive Officer of The Russell Berrie Foundation; Benita Fitzgerald-Mosley, Chief Executive Officer of Multiplying Good; and Scott Berrie, Vice President of The Russell Berrie Foundation.

"These individuals, whether honored with a Jefferson Award or a Making a Difference Award, are not seeking recognition. They do extraordinary acts of service simply because they want to make life better for others. And we're excited about being able to help them do that more easily and in community with each other to build a Megaforce for Good," said Multiplying Good CEO, Benita Fitzgerald Mosley.

Established by the late Russell Berrie in 1997, funded by The Russell Berrie Foundation, and hosted and managed by Ramapo College of New Jersey, the Making a Difference Awards has awarded more than $4.2M to 430 New Jersey residents whose outstanding community service and visionary leadership has made a substantial impact on the lives of others.

"We see enormous potential in bringing these two communities together to connect and learn," said Russell Berrie Foundation CEO Dr. Idana Goldberg. "We're thrilled to enter into this collaboration with Multiplying Good and anticipate that its expansive resources and educational opportunities will position MADA honorees to bring the impact of their work to new heights."

About Multiplying Good

Multiplying Good is a national nonprofit that believes in the power of service to others to unleash potential, inspire individuals, and transform lives. Multiplying Good fuels personal growth and leadership development through a continuum that starts with engagement and culminates in recognition. It has offices in 11 communities across the country, delivering on-the-ground impact where it is needed most. Founded in 1972 by Sam Beard, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, and Senator Robert Taft, Jr., the organization has recognized the extraordinary public service of thousands with its Jefferson Award. To learn more, visit MultiplyingGood.org.

About The Russell Berrie Foundation

The Russell Berrie Foundation identifies visionaries, institutions, and unsung heroes doing groundbreaking work, and we amplify their impact by providing financial and strategic support. We invest in areas that reflect our founder's passions and perspective, including diabetes care and research, Israel's cultural and economic vitality, interfaith bridge-building, elevating the profession of sales, and strengthening community in New Jersey.

