The Russell Family Foundation Names Longtime Philanthropic Advisor Erin Kahn as Director of Strategy and Programs

GIG HARBOR, Wash., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Russell Family Foundation announced the appointment of longtime philanthropic leader and advisor Erin Kahn as director of strategy and programs.

"We are thrilled to welcome Erin to help advance TRFF's strategic grantmaking and programming," said Kathleen Simpson, CEO at TRFF. "Her experience in the philanthropy sector and local social issues align with our Foundation's values and vision to partner with our community for a more sustainable and equitable region."

In her new role, Kahn is responsible for overseeing the Foundation's strategies and programs to ensure the greatest impact. She will also lead a three-person program team.

"My career has been built around moving ideas into action," said Kahn. "Over the past year as a consultant to the Foundation, I have developed an in-depth understanding of its strategies and people, so I am thrilled to officially join the team in a staff role. The Foundation's approach to grantmaking and its focus areas align well with my personal and professional values. I am excited to have the opportunity to advance its impact around Puget Sound."

Prior to consulting, Kahn spent 12 years as the founding executive director of the Raikes Foundation, a private foundation based in Seattle that focuses on building a more just and inclusive society that ensures all young people can meet their full potential. During her tenure, she worked closely with the co-founders to define their grantmaking strategies and grow the organization from a start-up to mature organization with total grants exceeding $100m. Kahn also previously spent eight years at Social Venture Partners Seattle, one of the first "venture philanthropy" organizations in the country, where she worked closely with dozens of new philanthropists to develop their skills and effectiveness to address complex social problems through their giving and volunteerism.

Based in Seattle, Wash. Kahn is joining TRFF on a part-time basis while maintaining her philanthropy consulting practice, which she advises donors and grantmaking organizations to help grow their impact.

About The Russell Family Foundation

Founded by George and Jane Russell, The Russell Family Foundation (TRFF) provides a way for their extended family to make a quiet, positive impact in the community. TRFF does so by funding local, regional and global change through community investment in causes including resources for grassroots leaders, environmental sustainability and global peace. The organization applies their values of integrity, mutual trust, constructive communication, life-long learning and courage to all their work. With a place-based focus in the Puget Sound region, TRFF places particular emphasis on Pierce County, WA. For more information visit www.trff.org.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jacque Seaman / May Wildman

The Fearey Group for The Russell Family Foundation

(206) 343-1543, [email protected]

SOURCE The Russell Family Foundation

Related Links

http://www.trff.org/

