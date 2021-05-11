The RVing Sensation is Back on May 15th

Well-known industry hosts The RV Geeks, Mortons on the Move, and The RVers Family share stories from the road and how-to demonstrations designed to entertain while educating – a unique combination in today's television world of sensationalism.

"We're most definitely not a 'reality' show in the commonly understood sense, with false drama and staged conflict," clarifies Anthony Nalli, the show's creator, producer, and host, "Instead, 'The RVers' is, in fact, real TV – where actual RVers much loved and respected by their fans share their insights and adventures with viewers."

RVing in all its forms has undergone explosive growth in the past year with manufacturers working frantically to keep up with increased demand, RV dealers with near-empty lots, and RV rental inquiries increasing by over 700%.

"Seasons 3 comes at a time when COVID-19 has changed the needs of families, couples, and individuals" continues Nalli. "People are considering new travel and recreation options. But it's not only retirees. Even those with the newly found freedom made available from working remotely are looking for ways to increase their enjoyment of life. RVing has proven to be the golden tickets for all of them!"

Season three features segments on such diverse topics as family RVing, towing, cooking in an RV, US National Parks and even RVing in New Zealand. A new twist this season introduces short stories and helpful tips called, "Now What?" designed to help problem-solve unique challenges RVers may face.

Season three of The RVers premieres on The Discovery Channel on Saturday, May 15th at 8AM EST/PST. For further information, please contact Anthony Nalli at [email protected]

Produced by the same award-winning team that created The Aviators, the most-watched aviation show in history, The RVers can be seen on The Discovery Channel, PBS and Fun Roads TV in the US. The show can also be streamed on Amazon Prime, Apple TV/iTunes, Google Play, Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox.

