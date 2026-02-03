The Rx Assistant Debuts AI-Powered Digital Hub Helping Patients and Providers Navigate Medication Access and Adherence

DOVER, Del., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rx Assistant today announced the debut of its AI-powered digital navigation hub built for pharmaceutical manufacturers to better engage with healthcare providers and patients. A 24/7 AI concierge, The Rx Assistant platform offers real-time omnichannel support for healthcare providers and patients via phone (voice), SMS (text) and web (chat), reducing the need to visit multiple websites, dial different numbers, or consult numerous resources in an effort to access care or treatment.

Complexities at every stage of the healthcare process can result in a negative experience and risk overall patient outcomes. Nearly a third of Americans have left prescriptions unfilled at the pharmacy, driven by factors including cost, availability and a lack of understanding about the medication. The Rx Assistant provides convenient access to answers that help people convert information to action.

"For many people, navigating the healthcare system is confusing and time is scarce, leading to significant drop-off at every step, from finding a doctor to figuring out costs of medication and where it's in stock," said Sage Khanuja, 22-year-old co-founder and president of The Rx Assistant who sold his first company at 17. "The Rx Assistant was built to simplify the patient journey, by not only saving time but giving people the answers they need to take action, providing meaningful results that are not just efficient but also effective."

The Rx Assistant's comprehensive AI-powered platform uses voice, text and chat to power medically compliant interactions that help patients and providers:

Get clear answers to any medication-related question

Verify insurance benefits, both prescription and medical

Find and schedule doctor's appointments

Support prior authorization workflows

Enroll in brand-sponsored affordability programs

"The Rx Assistant enabled us to leverage AI-driven technology to help ensure providers and their patients have access to accurate, up-to-date prescribing information at the point of care," said Brian Schantz, Director, Health Experience Operations, Otsuka Precision Health. "Equally important, it created a feedback loop for our field teams to communicate issues and real-world insights back into the system—improving speed, accuracy, and alignment across the organization."

"Pharmaceutical companies invest billions annually into patient support programs and co-pay assistance but only a handful of people are actually using them," said Laura Jensen, Chief Commercial Officer and President of Pharma Solutions, GoodRx. "With direct to patient programs on the rise, platforms like The Rx Assistant that support the complexities of access and adherence are becoming increasingly critical to help patients get the medication they need."

The Rx Assistant was designed by industry experts who have previously led engineering, product, and growth initiatives at GoodRx, Doximity, One Medical and Epocrates. Industry publication PM360 recently named The Rx Assistant as its 2025 Consumer Tech and Wellness category winner, recognized for "redefining how patients navigate therapy initiation, and how manufacturers drive measurable commercial and clinical outcomes."

Learn more about The Rx Assistant at www.TheRxAssistant.com .

About The Rx Assistant

The Rx Assistant is an AI-powered digital navigation hub for healthcare built for pharmaceutical manufacturers to provide better engagement to providers and patients. Designed by industry experts from GoodRx, One Medical, Doximity, and Epocrates, The Rx Assistant accelerates the journey to first prescription fill, while also optimizing pharma's investment in ongoing patient support. The company is backed by GoodRx and Suncoast Ventures. For more information, visit TheRxAssistant.com .

Media Contact

Diane Hepps, MPH

415.407.1493

[email protected]

SOURCE The Rx Assistant