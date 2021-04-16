The Saadia Group Announces the Official Digital Launch of Lord & Taylor

NEW YORK, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Saadia Group officially launched the iconic American brand, Lord & Taylor as a digital Collective Store. From exclusive collaborations and merchandise to first-class service and unique events, this new chapter promises to bridge the 195-year heritage with a modern, innovative future.

As America's first and oldest department store, Lord & Taylor has been the favorite store for generations of shoppers and launched the careers of several American designers. Alongside classic favorites, the updated assortment will focus on up-and-coming and emerging brands.

Jack Saadia, Principal and Co-Founder of The Saadia Group said: "The future of retail is fast and agile, mirrored by our team — which has managed to put together a fantastic assortment of merchandise and a website — in record time of less than 120 days. We are deeply committed to continuing the rich legacy of the brand in a progressive way. Today's unveil is just the beginning."

The platform is made to fit and evolve with the ever-changing customer. Stay tuned for exclusive collaborations, fresh assortments, new launches across categories and a robust private label offering filling up these limitless digital aisles in the next few weeks.

ABOUT THE SAADIA GROUP

The Saadia Group are the leaders in multi-category product manufacturing, wholesaling and retailing. Catering to a diversified portfolio of consumer products across multiple categories targeting all age demographics from Fashion Apparel in Men's, Women's & Kids, Footwear, Women's Handbags, Home Textiles, Furniture/Décor & Tech Accessories and more. Their strategic investments in fashion brands utilizes their broad experience and leverages full complement of resources to grow and expand the business.



Through its Saadia Direct division, branded merchandise is sold exclusively at retail and outlet locations and online at www.nyandcompany.com , www.fashiontofigure.com , www.letote.com , www.nyandcompanycloset.com , www.fashiontofigurecloset.com , www.lordandtaylor.com , www.vintagefoundryco.com, www.thechichomestore.com, www.xrayjeans.com, and www.hybridgreenlabel.com.

ABOUT LORD & TAYLOR

Founded in 1826, Lord & Taylor is America's first and oldest department store. The brand has been the favorite store for generations of shoppers and has a long history in fashion, launching the careers of several American designers. Its former flagship store, built in 1914, is now a landmarked building in New York City. Under Saadia Direct, the iconic American brand will make its digital comeback and will be relaunched as America's first Collective Store.



