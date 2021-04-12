The SAAM SP4 Portable Life Saving Air Quality Device Exceeds Expectations in Independent Testing

INDIANAPOLIS, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SAAM Inc., announces the company has completed successful independent testing at "Worcester Polytechnic Institute" (WPI) Fire Technology Testing facility.

The SAAM SP4 Portable Life Saving Air Quality Device SAAM Inc.

According to Joe Huehnerhoff, Vice President of Engineering for SAAM, stated, "WPI testing included fast flame, smoldering flame, nuisance alerts, and gas detection testing using the NIST standards for testing." Huehnerhoff continued, "In each test, the SAAM SP4 exceeded expectations and alerted 4-5X faster than some of the most popular competitive devices, or in the case of false alert testing, did not alert at all."

Rob Qualls, SAAM CEO added, "We are thrilled with the WPI test results, and in fact are using the results to make improvements to the SP4 technology that will allow the device to alert consumers of a potential catastrophic event long before competing devices, giving individuals that extra lifesaving time to take action." Qualls said, "Thirty years ago you had an average of 17-minutes to escape a potential catastrophic event, today you have about 3-minutes to escape, so every second counts. SAAM's proprietary technology is the first new smoke and fire detection technology to be introduced in over 50-years."

About SAAM: SAAM is a scientific instrument company currently in development of proprietary smoke, fire, gas, and air quality detection devices, including the SAAM S-Series. The S-Series of devices are pre-emptive and alert in seconds, minimize nuisance alarms, are affordable, robust, and with advanced technology using Non-dispersive Infrared (NDIR) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) for monitoring and maintaining historical data.

Visit the SAAM Inc., website at www.saam.us.com

Contact:

Media

Rob Qualls

855 405 7773

[email protected]

SOURCE SAAM Inc.

Related Links

http://www.saam.us.com

