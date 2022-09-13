The SaaS Awards 2022 Winners Announced

International Software Awards Program Announces Trophy Winners

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The winners of the seventh edition of the business software "Oscars," the SaaS Awards, have been announced today, with entries from across the globe.

Most popular categories for the 2022 SaaS Awards included 'Best Security Innovation in a SaaS Product,' 'Best SaaS Product for Email Marketing,' and 'Best SaaS for Productivity.'

The Security Awards

Head of Operations for the Cloud Awards, James Williams, said: "Winners of the SaaS Awards offered something which truly stood out in an incredibly competitive year for the program.

"Every year, we take pride in assessing the innovative solutions and performance of our candidates. And in each successive year of this business software 'Oscars,' we see how leaders are continually adapting their approaches to software, facing head-on the evolving challenges of the modern world.

"This is reflected in the awards submissions, which show how dedicated participating organizations are to helping their clients through the use of technology. We're now thrilled to be awarding the final trophies.

"While the 2022 SaaS Awards is now complete, the 2022-23 Cloud Awards is now open for entries with a 21 October general deadline, which celebrates the broader use of cloud technologies.

"This year we are also excited to launch a new awards program: The Cloud Security Awards. Organizations and individuals which operate cloud security are invited to submit their entries starting 30 September. The Cloud Security Awards program has been built to include a wide range of categories, such as 'Best Antivirus,' 'Best Email Security,' and 'Best Cybersecurity Solution.'"

Hundreds of organizations entered the SaaS Awards, with entries coming from across the globe, covering the Americas, Australia, Europe and the Middle East. You can view the full shortlist here: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2022-saas-awards-shortlist/.

The SaaS Awards will return with a new business software program in 2023 to continue its recognition of software excellence.

The Cloud Awards, a sister recognition platform to the SaaS Awards, is also now open for 2022-23 entries. This cloud computing awards program finds and promotes cloud solutions across a range of industries, with an October 21 deadline: https://www.cloud-awards.com/cloud-awards

The new Cloud Security Awards will be open for entry submissions from 30 September, with opportunities for candidates to celebrate its inauguration.

Contact details

For the SaaS Awards

James Williams – head of operations

https://www.cloud-awards.com/software-as-a-service-awards/

[email protected]

(212) 574-8117

Notes for editors

About the SaaS Awards

The SaaS Awards is a sister program to the Cloud Awards, which was founded in 2011. The SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions. Categories range from Best Enterprise-Level SaaS to Best UX or UI Design in a SaaS Product.

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud as we move into 2023 and beyond. Categories include the Software as a Service award, Most Promising Start-Up, and "Best in Mobile" Cloud Solution.

Winners are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards and SaaS Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/.

SOURCE The SaaS Awards