The SaaS Awards Announces Finalists of 2023

International SaaS Awards Program Announces Its Finalists

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 SaaS Awards program reveals finalists across a diverse array of categories.

Now celebrating its 8th year, The SaaS Awards continues to recognize and honor outstanding SaaS innovations from all corners of the world. Entries from hundreds of companies spanning North America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Australasia were received.

The program boasts an array of categories for 2023, including 'Bespoke SaaS Solution,' 'Best SaaS Product for Business Intelligence or Analytics,' 'Most Agile or Responsive SaaS Solution of the Year,' and many others, showcasing SaaS solutions across industry verticals.

James Williams, Head of Operations at The SaaS Awards, said: "Each year, we see an explosion of competition and brilliant ideas in every submission. The finalists this year promise an exciting contest in the last stage of the program. Selecting the ultimate SaaS winner solutions among these exceptional entries will be challenging.

"The organizations announced today as finalists are clear evidence of the exceptional quality and level of innovation achieved this year. Our panel of judges is thrilled to acknowledge these world-class SaaS innovators."

Annabelle Whittall, Head of Technical and Lead Judge, said: "The competitiveness of this year's SaaS Awards is exciting due to the abundance of exceptional solutions. As a Lead Judge myself, I fully appreciate the challenge that the judging panel will face in selecting the top winners."

The winners of The SaaS Awards will be notified on 13 September 2023.

The SaaS Awards 2023 received hundreds of entries from across the globe and will return in 2024, continuing its tradition of recognizing international SaaS excellence across various industries.

To explore the complete list of finalists, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2023-saas-awards-finalists/.

The Cloud Awards are now accepting nominations for the 2023-2024 program, recognizing excellence in cloud computing. The early entry deadline for The Cloud Awards is 1 September 2023.

The Cloud Security Awards will return in 2024 seeking the latest innovations in cloud security.

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud as we move into 2023 and beyond. Categories include the Software as a Service award, Most Promising Start-Up, and "Best in Mobile" Cloud Solution.

Winners are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards and SaaS Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/ .

About the SaaS Awards

The SaaS Awards is a sister program to the Cloud Awards, which was founded in 2011. The SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions. Categories range from Best Enterprise-Level SaaS to Best UX or UI (User Interface) Design in a SaaS Product.

About the Cloud Security Awards

The Cloud Security Awards is a sister program to the SaaS Awards and the Cloud Awards. The Cloud Security Awards celebrates innovation in the cybersecurity industry. The program includes a wide range of categories, including 'Best Web Security Solution,' 'Cloud Security Innovator of the Year,' and 'Best Security Solution for Finance or Banking.' For more information about the Cloud Security Awards, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/cloud-security-awards/ .

