The SaaS Awards Close This Week: Judges Give Last-Minute Advice

NEW YORK, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The judging team behind business software 'Oscars', The SaaS Awards, share their insights ahead of this week's final extended deadline of June 3.

The SaaS Awards aims to recognize excellence in software across all sectors. This year, the Awards include 14 new categories for the judges to appraise.

James Williams, SaaS Awards Head of Operations, said: "Including testimonials is paramount. Whether you are a small business or a large enterprise, having endorsements can make a huge difference.

"What makes you remarkable? Innovation, technical advancements, exceptional customer feedback? We're eager to see it, and we don't share this information. Demonstrate what sets your software solution apart."

SaaS Awards judge Neha Pattan is a long-time technical leader at Google. Last year, Neha found two service providers equally deserving of the SaaS Award for Productivity – Stack Overflow for Teams, and Ping Identity.

Addressing the importance of demonstrable ROI and excellent customer feedback in awards applications, she said: "Stack Overflow is an extensively adopted service and a very popular website (among the top 200 worldwide) with 100M+ DAU and providing private solutions to over 1500 enterprises.

"It has the highest penetration across its cohort users: 85% of developers worldwide use it. Clear third party analysis by Forrester, reporting 179% ROI, shows the strong impact the services offered by this company have on their enterprise customers.

"Ping Identity is a clear leader as a digital identity management solution, with strong market penetration of 60% of Forbes 100 companies, being chosen as a Gartner Magic Quadrant leader for access management and providing an end-to-end solution across SaaS, cloud and on-premise environments.

"Identity and access management are a technically challenging set of problems to solve and doing so seamlessly across environments, with positive reviews from top customers, is a major achievement."

Lead judge and R&D engineer Richard Geary said: "Often, the biggest hurdle when deploying a SaaS application isn't the software itself, but providing the training required to use it.

"Having sat through many dry PowerPoint presentations in the past, I am impressed with potential and transformative presentations that can drive engagement and highlight a company's strengths."

The SaaS Awards final extended deadline concludes on June 3 and promotes business software across a range of industries: https://www.cloud-awards.com/software-as-a-service-awards.

SaaS Awards Categories:

Best SaaS for Small Business/SMEs

Best Enterprise-Level SaaS Product

Best SaaS Product for Nonprofits/Education

Best SaaS for Productivity

Best SaaS for E-Commerce/E-Shops

Best SaaS for Web or App Development

Best SaaS for Business Accounting or Finance

Best SaaS for Management Accounting and Budgeting

Best SaaS for HR

Best SaaS for Recruitment

Best SaaS for Shipping, Inventory/Vehicle Logistics

Best SaaS for Ticketing/Event Management

Best SaaS for Business Management

Best SaaS for Catering and Hospitality

Best SaaS for CSR or Sustainability

Best SaaS for Agriculture/Farming

Best SaaS for Media/Publishing

Best SaaS for Healthcare

Best SaaS for Digital Marketing

Best SaaS for Financial Services

Best SaaS for E-Learning

Bespoke SaaS Solution of the Year

Best UX/UI/Design in a SaaS Product

Best SaaS for Sales and Marketing

Best SaaS for PR, Brand Management or Stakeholder Engagement

Best SaaS for Customer Services/CRM

Best SaaS for Business Intelligence or Analytics

Best SaaS for Supply Chain / Warehouse Management

Best SaaS for Project Management, Workflow Automation or PLM

Best SaaS for ERP/MRP

Best Data-Driven SaaS Product

Best SaaS Newcomer

Best Security Innovation in a SaaS Product

Best SaaS Innovation in the Internet of Things (IoT)

Best SaaS for Energy & Utilities

Best SaaS for Health & Safety or Risk Management

Best SaaS for Learning Management or Training

Best SaaS for Communication, Collaboration or Conferencing

Best SaaS for Product Analytics

Best Accessibility Innovation in SaaS

The SaaS Awards partnered with the Cloud Awards in 2016 to offer an internationally-recognized recognition platform for exceptional Software as a Service. The SaaS Awards recognize and honor industry leaders with a passion for innovation and excellence.

For more information about the SaaS Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/ .

