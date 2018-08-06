The Saatva Company Named to the Inc. 5000 List for 4th Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Saatva Company, America's largest online luxury mattress company, has been named to the 2018 Inc. 5000 list, an exclusive ranking of the nation's fastest growing private companies. This year marks Saatva's fourth consecutive appearance on the list.

Saatva ranked 691 out of 5,000 companies, with a three-year growth rate of 729%. In addition to its overall ranking, Saatva ranked 7 out of 188 retail companies by revenue ($202 million in 2017) and 144th in revenue overall.

Co-founded in 2010 by Ron Rudzin, a home furnishings industry veteran, and Ricky Joshi, an experienced entrepreneur, Saatva has become America's no. 1 online luxury mattress brand.

"It's an honor to be named to the Inc. 5000 list for the fourth time," said Ron Rudzin, CEO and co-founder. "We have experienced tremendous growth over the past few years including the recent launch of Saatva Dreams, a new line of premium bedding. We will continue to build a strong foundation and focus on delivering a solid and profitable business by focusing on building well-run operations, providing top customer service and leveraging our industry experience."

With a devoted team of customer service representatives and more than 30,000 positive reviews, Saatva is dedicated to providing the best experience for consumers. Saatva is the only online luxury mattress company that does not sell a compressed "bed-in-a-box" needing to decompress at delivery. The company provides consumers with high-quality, eco-friendly luxury mattresses priced up to 70 percent less than similar quality mattresses sold by brick and mortar industry leaders. Saatva has a full delivery infrastructure network of 18 factories and 146 delivery partners, and an industry-low return rate of 5.6%.

About The Saatva Company

The Saatva Company is the largest online retailer of luxury mattresses and bedding in the United States. The company is devoted to building customer relationships based on providing the most transparent, efficient and courteous buying experience over a lifetime of mattress purchases. The Saatva Company designs and delivers three distinct mattress styles, The Saatva Innerspring,Loom & Leaf Memory Foam, and Zenhaven all-natural Talalay latex, along with its exclusive Lineal Adjustable Base and Saatva Dreams organic bedding, through 18 factories and 146 delivery partners. Unlike most other online mattress sites, The Saatva Company delivers and sets up all of its ultra-luxury products in customers' home at no charge, creating a hassle-free buying experience. By cutting out the middleman and retail store markups in the traditional supply chain, the company is able to provide a luxury product at a dramatically lower price. For more information, visit www.saatva.com.

About Inc. 5000

The 2018 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2014 to 2017. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2014. They had to be U.S. based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2017.

