The Sachs Foundation Names Clint Smith as Sachs Fellow

Acclaimed author and educator to partner with the Foundation on storytelling, community engagement and national thought leadership

DENVER, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Sachs Foundation announced that acclaimed author, poet and educator Clint Smith will join the organization as its inaugural Sachs Fellow beginning April 1, 2026.

This milestone marks a significant step forward in the Foundation's continued growth and national positioning, bringing one of the most influential voices in education, history and storytelling into deeper partnership within the Sachs community.

At a time when conversations around history, race and education remain deeply contested across the country, the Sachs Foundation continues to invest in bold storytelling, critical inquiry and the voices that help shape a more honest and expansive understanding of our world.

"This partnership embraces the longstanding values and mission of the Foundation by supporting a voice who embodies them," shared Ben Ralston, CEO of the Sachs Foundation. "Clint's writings, stories, essays, poems, articles, books, his words, challenge us to think deeply about the systems that persist that shape opportunity, particularly for Black students. We are honored to welcome him into the Sachs community and feel fortunate that our students, scholars and educators will be in collaboration with a leading voice in educational equity."

Smith said, "I am honored to receive this fellowship from the Sachs Foundation. As a writer, former high school teacher, and father I am deeply moved by the work they have done for generations of Black students and I am grateful that they remain committed to their mission even as the social and political dynamics of the world around us continue to change. I am so appreciative of their support and look forward to the partnership."

As Sachs Fellow, Smith will engage with the Foundation across four core areas: partnership and recognition, community engagement, storytelling and communications and strategic collaboration. Over a multi-year period, he will contribute written work, participate in select Sachs programming with scholars and alumni and serve as a thought partner to the Foundation's leadership as it continues to expand its impact.

Smith is the author of the #1 New York Times bestselling book How the Word is Passed: A Reckoning With the History of Slavery Across America. A poet, former high school teacher and current staff writer at The Atlantic, his work sits at the intersections of history, education and storytelling. He holds a Ph.D. in Education from Harvard University.

Through this fellowship, the Sachs Foundation continues to invest not only in students, but in the ideas, narratives and leadership that shape the broader landscape of education and equity.

About the Sachs Foundation

Founded by Pikes Peak resident Henry Sachs in 1931, the Sachs Foundation provides programming designed to help Black Coloradans overcome systemic inequity. Over the decades, the Foundation has supported thousands of students in pursuing undergraduate and graduate degrees, alongside investments in mentorship, educator development and community-based initiatives. Learn more at www.sachsfoundation.org.

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SOURCE Sachs Foundation