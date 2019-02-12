The Safe + Fair Food Company Introduces New Line of Top 8 Allergen-Free Baking Mixes

NEW YORK, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Safe + Fair Food Company announces its latest line extension to its allergy-friendly, great-tasting, clean label product offerings – baking mixes that are free from the top eight allergens, as well as gluten-free and vegan.

The new, easy-to-make mixes come in three delicious flavors: Double Chocolate Brownie, Red Velvet Brownie and Birthday Cake Blondie. The Top 8 Free Mixes are made with real, dairy-free and soy-free chocolate chips, natural color sprinkles, ancient grains and a specially-crafted blend of five gluten-free flours – to meet the consumer demand for a great-tasting, quality bar mix. Now food allergy families no longer have to forgo convenience by starting from scratch to get a delicious, safe baked treat.

"Finding a delicious baked good mix for a birthday party, bake sale or sweet tooth craving, that is safe for all, can seem impossible. Creating your own recipe requires a long list of ingredients and steps, and many of the current top 8 free mixes are grainy, dry and fall apart easily," says CEO of The Safe + Fair Food Company, Will Holsworth. "We created these mixes not only to satisfy both food allergy sufferers and sweet-lovers alike, but to bring convenient and versatile products to families across the country."

The new bar mixes join SAFE + FAIR's existing portfolio of granola, pea protein chips, popcorn quinoa chips, cookies and grahams.

Today, more than 15 million Americans suffer from food allergies, with eight food categories accounting for 90 percent of all allergic reactions – milk, eggs, peanuts, tree nuts, wheat, soy, fish and shellfish. As a testament to its mission to serving the food allergy community, The Safe + Fair Food Company donates three percent of proceeds to the Sean N. Parker Center for Allergy and Asthma Research at Stanford University to help find treatments and develop cures for people with food allergies.

The new baking mixes are now available for purchase at www.safeandfair.com and can be shipped nationwide. Each flavor is sold in a 20.6-ounce bag and can be purchased for $4.99 with free shipping for a limited time.

To learn more about and purchase the bar mixes and other SAFE + FAIR products, please visit www.safeandfair.com.

About The Safe + Fair Food Company

The Safe + Fair Food Company was founded by friends Dave Leyrer and Pete Najarian, who found themselves frustrated by the lack of safe foods for their kids, Abby and Remy, who both happened to have nut allergies. Dave and Pete set out to make living with food allergies easier and more delicious for families like theirs by creating products both safe for food allergic kids AND so appealing that all kids love them. The SAFE + FAIR mission is to provide food with clear information and affordable prices – so whoever does the shopping can make easier, faster, more inclusive choices. We donate 3 percent of our proceeds to the Sean N. Parker for Allergy and Asthma Research at Stanford University. Learn more at www.safeandfair.com.

