The Safe + Fair Food Company Launches New Dill Pickle Seasoned Popcorn

CHICAGO, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Safe + Fair Food Company launched an all-new Seasoned Popcorn flavor, Dill Pickle. This new offering upholds Safe + Fair's top standards – clean-label, honestly-priced, also allergy-friendly, non-GMO, gluten-free, vegan, and 100% whole grain.

Dill Pickle joins Safe + Fair's Seasoned Popcorn line as the second flavor next to Sea Salt which launched in December 2020. Both are available direct-to-consumer on www.safeandfair.com. Dill Pickle has only 43 calories per cup and Sea Salt has 47 calories per cup, perfect for savory snackers looking for a reprieve from processed options and unhealthy ingredients.

"Popcorn has long been favored as a healthy snacking option, and we're so excited to share Safe + Fair's new Seasoned Popcorn with our customers," said CEO Will Holsworth. "We're always creating delicious, and exciting new flavors, and we know Dill Pickle and Sea Salt will hit the spot with all snack fans."

Safe + Fair, a proven leader in the clean-label food space has drastically expanded their product categories since first hitting shelves in 2017. Safe + Fair has added Granola, Pea Protein Chips, Baking Mixes, Drizzled Popcorn, and now Seasoned Popcorn, to their product offerings in both classic, and innovative flavors.

More than 32 million Americans suffer from food allergies, with nine allergens accounting for most food-allergic reactions – peanuts, tree nuts, milk, egg, wheat, soy, shellfish, fish, and sesame. Safe + Fair is committed to its mission of creating great tasting and food at affordable prices for everyone to enjoy.

Retailing at $5 per 7.5 oz. sharing size bag, Seasoned Popcorn is a simple way to snack deliciously at a fair price. To learn more about Seasoned Popcorn and Safe + Fair's other product lines, visit www.safeandfair.com or get social on Instagram @safeandfair.

ABOUT THE SAFE + FAIR FOOD COMPANY

The Safe + Fair Food Company was founded by friends Dave Leyrer and Pete Najarian, who found themselves frustrated by the lack of safe foods for their kids, Abby and Remy, who both happened to have nut allergies. Dave and Pete set out to make living with food allergies easier and more delicious for families like theirs by creating products both safe for food allergic kids AND so appealing that all kids love them. The Safe + Fair mission is to provide clean-label, delicious food with clear information and affordable prices—so whoever does the shopping can make easier, faster, more inclusive choices. We donate 3% of our proceeds to the Sean N. Parker Center for Allergy & Asthma Research at Stanford University. Learn more at www.safeandfair.com.

