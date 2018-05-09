NEW YORK, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Safety switch market expected to grow at a significant rate between 2018 and 2023



The safety switch market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2018 and 2023, reaching from USD 1.24 billion in 2018 to USD 1.55 billion by 2023. The key factors driving the growth of the safety switch market are the development strategies implemented by the players operating in the safety switch market, such as agreements, product launches and developments, partnerships, collaborations, and mergers & acquisitions; growing adoption of automation in hazardous industrial areas; increasing government intervention for equipment and personnel safety in industries; and rising demand for non-contact door switches to improve the stability of doors and guards. The major restraining factor for the growth of this market is the high investment required for automation implementation and maintenance of equipment in hazardous environments.



Contact safety switch expected to hold a larger share of the safety switch market during the forecast period

The contact safety switch market is expected to hold a larger share than non-contact safety switch market. The larger market share of contact safety switches can be attributed to its predominant use in every industry and lower cost as compared to non-contact switches.



Emergency shutdown system expected to hold the largest share of the overall safety switch market in 2018

The emergency shutdown system is expected to hold the largest share of overall safety switch market.With the expansion of process industries, such as oil & gas, pharmaceutical, chemical, food & beverage, and energy & power, the need for safety and security of equipment and personnel is growing.



Emergency shutdown systems are increasingly being deployed in various industries to initiate shutdown of a process, unit, or plant in the event of an emergency. These systems are deployed to prevent accidents at workplaces and reduce the cost to the company.



Oil & gas industry vertical expected to hold the largest share of the overall safety switch market in 2018

Environmental hazards in the oil & gas industry, such as oil spills, natural gas leaks, and discharge of toxic gases have propelled the demand for safety equipment.Thus, various safety systems, such as emergency shutdown systems, fire & gas monitoring systems, high integrity pressure protection systems, and burner management systems are increasingly deployed in the oil & gas industry.



In addition, various safety solutions, such as safety sensors, safety switches, actuators, safety valves, and safety relays are also deployed in this industry. Due to these factors, the oil & gas vertical accounted for a large share of the safety switch market in 2017.



Safety switch market in Asia Pacific expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

The safety switch market in Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest rate between 2018 and 2023. The safety switch market in countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea is expected to grow at a high rate due to the increasing deployment of automated technologies to reduce operational costs, enhance productivity, and ensure functional safety.



The break-up of the profiles of primary participants for the report has been given below.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 15%, Tier 2 – 55%, Tier 3 – 30%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives – 10%, Managers – 35%, Others – 55%

• By Region: Americas – 35%, APAC – 50%, and Europe – 15%.



The key players operating in the safety switch market are General Electric (US), Schneider Electric (France), Rockwell (US), Siemens (Germany), ABB (Switzerland), Eaton (Republic of Ireland), Honeywell (US), Omron (Japan), Pilz (Germany), SICK (Germany), Banner Engineering (US), BERNSTEIN (Germany), Emerson (US), EUCHNER (Germany), Fortress Interlocks (UK), IDEC (Japan), IDEM (UK), Pepperl+Fuchs (Germany), Schmersal (Germany), and Stahl (Germany).



Research Coverage:

In this research report, the safety switch market is segmented on the basis of product type, safety system, vertical, and region.The market has been segmented based on product type into contact switch and non-contact switch.



Based on safety system, the safety switch market has been classified into emergency shutdown systems, high integrity pressure protection systems, burner management systems, fire & gas monitoring systems, and turbomachinery control systems. The market has been segmented by vertical into oil & gas, energy & power, chemical, pharmaceutical, pulp & paper, metal & mining, water & wastewater treatment, food & beverage, packaging, commercial, and others.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

Illustrative segmentation, analysis, and forecast for the market based on product type, safety system, industry vertical, and region have been provided to present an overall view of the safety switch market.



The value chain analysis is provided for in-depth insights into the safety switch market.



The major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges for the safety switch market have been detailed in this report.



