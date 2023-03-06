THE SAGE FOUNDATION REBRANDS AS 'EVOCA FOUNDATION'

LONDON, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The former Sage Foundation has announced a new name and destination: they are now Evoca Foundation and their new website is evocafoundation.org .

While the Foundation's name and logo are different, their mission remains the same: they are an independent organisation working across education, climate action and supporting women and girls.

"We're delighted to relaunch as Evoca Foundation with renewed priorities and strengthened understanding," CEO,Naza Alakija

Led by Founder & CEO Naza Alakija , Iranian humanitarian and Senior Advisor to UNICEF, Evoca will be finding, funding and supporting innovative movements delivering holistic solutions to some of the planet's biggest problems.

"We're delighted to be relaunching as Evoca Foundation in our fifth year. With renewed priorities and strengthened understanding, we'll be sharpening our focus, reaching deeper into the detail that underpins meaningful change," said Naza Alakija.

Also this month, Evoca Pictures is releasing the short film, 'Rise', which will pay tribute to the #WomanLifeFreedom movement, celebrating and commemorating the fierce women of Iran along with all women and girls across the globe. Stay tuned to Evoca Foundation social channels for updates and sneak peeks:

Previous and ongoing Evoca Foundation projects include:

Overheated

Overheated is a short film created by Evoca Foundation in partnership with Support + Feed and The Soliman Foundation. Directed by Yassa Khan and Executive Produced by Naza Alakija, and featuring Billie Eilish, Maggie Baird, Vivienne Westwood, Yungblud and Vanessa Nakate, the film displays a vulnerability and openness as they confront their hopes and fears in the face of a critically overheating planet.

Bella Foundation partnership

Bella Foundation is a small, grassroots organisation working to end child marriage in Nigeria by supporting girls and young women to stay in education. Evoca is currently funding the higher education programmes for three survivors of child marriage, as well as an ongoing intervention programme delivered in schools to both boys and girls.

Afghan Girls Robotics Team partnership

The Afghan Girls Robotics Team members undertake incredible feats of science and technology, and the team acts as a 'virtual safe space' for adolescent girls to access help with GBV, self-care and mental health information safely.

