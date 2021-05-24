The Saints Gala to kick off Childhood Cancer Awareness Month for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

ST. LOUIS, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The philanthropic spirit is alive in St. Louis. In observance of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month (CCAM) in September, area leaders are planning two major events with the goal of raising over $1.5 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® to support its mission: Finding cures. Saving children.® The Centene Charitable Foundation is the official Presenting Sponsor for the St. Louis CCAM campaign through 2023.

The Saints Gala, a black-tie event, will take place at 6 p.m. CT on Saturday, August 28, at Busch Stadium. Honorary co-chairs include Bill and Ira DeWitt, part-owners of the St. Louis Cardinals, Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith and his fiancée Yolonda Lankford. Nearly 400 guests, including business leaders, philanthropists and celebrities are anticipated to attend. During the event, a St. Jude Mission Experience will be unveiled and prominently positioned in locations citywide in September for the community to enjoy. To reserve tickets and sponsorship opportunities, visit stjude.org/thesaintsgala.

"Bill and I are honored to play a part in the inaugural Saints Gala in St. Louis this summer," said Ira DeWitt. "We have been partnering with St. Jude through the sales of our candle line, Saint, and this Gala is an exciting and meaningful way to further engage the St. Louis community with the important and life-saving mission of St. Jude."

The St. Jude Walk/Run on Saturday, September 25, at Ballpark Village closes out CCAM in celebratory fashion. The 5K event includes in-person and virtual options for individuals, families, community groups and corporate teams, with live entertainment, games, food and more. This is one of more than 60 St. Jude Walk/Runs planned across the country in September. To learn more, visit stjude.org/walkrun.

"In line with Centene's history of increasing access to healthcare, we support institutions that drive valuable research and provide care with compassion," said Michael Neidorff, Chairman, President, and CEO of Centene. "The Centene Charitable Foundation is honored to support the life-changing work of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, and we invite the entire St. Louis community to join us in recognizing Childhood Cancer Awareness Month throughout September."

All CDC guidelines will be followed to ensure the health and safety of participants are the highest priority.

About the sponsors

The Centene Charitable Foundation, which seeks to make a difference in the communities they serve by investing in innovative programs and services that embrace all populations regardless of ability, age, race or economic status is the official presenting sponsor of the St. Louis CCAM campaign for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, through 2023. This month-long celebration provides a platform for fundraising and awareness activities and a unique opportunity for the St. Louis community to help kids with childhood cancer locally and around the world. Additional sponsors include Renaissance Financial and Vee-Jay Cement. For more information about the CCAM campaign, visit stjude.org/stlouisgives. National St. Jude Walk/Run sponsors include Amazon, Marcum Foundation and Window World.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

SOURCE ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Related Links

http://www.stjude.org

