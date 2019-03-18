The Sak Celebrates Thirty Years Of Craft

The Sak was born in 1989 when childhood friends Mark Talucci and Todd Elliott left their mundane corporate jobs to follow their dream of discovering new treasures and travelling the world. During a trip to Bali, Indonesia, they decided to start a business importing their "found treasures" from overseas to their hometown of San Francisco. Soon, they were designing bags of their own inspired by their findings. By 1995 their collections were blowing off shelves at major retailers, creating the "crochet craze" that made The Sak's 120 Hobo one of the most iconic bags of the 90's. Now, the brand is going "Back to Bali," to the same village, to celebrate its beginnings and plant the seed for the next thirty years by giving back to the women whose hands – literally – make it all possible.

Entirely hand-crocheted by women in the Balinese village of Negara, the capsule will feature 18 new iterations of the iconic 120 Hobo bag in limited quantities. Each of the new styles will be hand-crocheted by a single female artisan who will sign and number her work. Committed to sustainability, the capsule will incorporate eco-conscious materials such as bamboo and cotton. Standout styles from the collection include:

The Sanur Bypass: A zig-zag weave inspired by Bali's frenetic Sanur Urban Bypass leading you from beach to town. Available in three color waves, the style embodies the bustling and vibrant energy of the Island.

Named after the Indonesian word for diversity, the Ragam bag celebrates the multi-cultural identity of the Balinese people. The Ashbury: A colorful and bohemian style reminiscent of The Sak's very first San Francisco office, the Ashbury bag comes in two color waves and features a bottom panel peace sign, representative of the free spirits and forward thinkers that make the Haight Ashbury district so iconic.

The Sak has established a private fund [The Sak Bali Village Artisan Fund] which will support the healthcare and education of the women of Negara and surrounding villages. 100% of sales up to $100,000 will go directly to the fund.

"As I look back over the last three decades and where the world was when we started versus now, I recognize the importance of reframing the way The Sak functions as a global citizen. This capsule collection commemorates the brand's origin with an added pledge for environmental stewardship, authentic craftsmanship and philanthropy," says The Sak Brand Group's Co-Founder + CEO, Mark Talucci. "Honoring and supporting the women of Bali who inspired it all is the first chapter of our next thirty years, one which marks a commitment to sustainability, fair trade practices and an extension of our charitable efforts."

In addition to this limited-edition collection, The Sak also debuted its first-ever digital campaign “Bring Your World” online & in-store this month with a multi-window display at the iconic Macy’s Herald Square. These windows also mark The Sak’s new residence at Macy’s Herald Square, a permanent 200 square foot shop in shop in the handbag department.

Shot by up-and-coming female director Tamar Glezerman, entirely on location in the Arizona desert, “Bring Your World” celebrates the multi-generational and multi-cultural appeal of The Sak, a brand which countless people have grown up with and which is being embraced by the next generation.

The 30th Anniversary capsule collection will be available March 18 on www.thesak.com and exclusive retail partners.

The Sak is the original globally-crafted, American brand inspired by the laid-back California lifestyle, offering the individually-minded woman high-quality leather and crochet everyday bags and accessories inspiring them to express their unique style, combining authentic craftsmanship, distinctive textures and unique details. The Sak is sold in over 10,000 retail locations worldwide.

