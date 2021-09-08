The Sak Unveils 'A Tale of Texture'

BRAND STRATEGY

Redscout strategized to further define the company's positioning and messaging, incorporating the brand's tagline 'Consciously Crafted' that speaks to its commitment to creating a more sustainable and ethical world while also honoring the traditional artisan techniques used in its product.

A new logo and design mark, symbolizing a continuous loop of connectivity, will be introduced along with bringing to life the three brand pillars: product, people and planet.

Since 2020, The Sak has worked in partnership with Oceana, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to making the world's oceans as rich, healthy, and abundant as they once were. Inspired by that mission, The Sak has replaced it materials and shifted its manufacturing process to use recycled plastic to create many of its bags and accessories. To date, in partnership with Plastic Bank and Repreve, over 2.7 million plastic bottles have been recovered and recycled.

"As I look back over the last three decades and where the world was when we started versus now, I recognize the importance of reframing The Sak. We've always been part of the global artisan community and we're thrilled to now communicate that along with an added pledge for environmental stewardship, authentic craftsmanship, and philanthropy. And continue our commitment to make consciously crafted objects that invite touch," says The Sak Brand Group's Co-Founder & CEO Mark Talucci.

CAMPAIGN

To bring to life 'A Tale of Texture', the brand is taking a digital-first approach, focusing on direct-to-consumer with a website overhaul featuring new video and lifestyle imagery. A multi-million dollar advertising campaign is set across multiple channels including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and CTV—a first for the brand.

A social campaign will be rolled out featuring diverse influencers and brand evangelists sharing their personal stories of how they have crafted a life that is true to them and the greater social fabric.

FALL COLLECTION

The Fall collection expands on best-selling styles while introducing new ones into the mix. Their iconic 120 Hobo, a hand-crocheted classic made from recycled materials in Bali, will be reimagined in all-new intricate patterns and textures along with customer favorite Los Feliz, a collection of luxuriously supple, unstructured leather shoulder styles and crossbodies. Items range from $149-$199.

ABOUT THE SAK

Founded in 1989, The Sak is a consciously crafted handbag and accessories company. Each style captures the company's love of hand-crafted, textural objects rooted in both traditional and reinvented techniques. Driven by the belief that creating a positive impact is as important as designing functional and stylish accessories, The Sak is sold in over 10,000 retail locations worldwide as well as online at TheSak.com.

To learn more about The Sak, please visit www.thesak.com and follow them on social media: @thesak.

SOURCE The Sak