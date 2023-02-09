The Sale of Agriculture Equipment in the UK to Reach 35,796 Units by 2028; The Emphasis on Export-Centric Production & Revenue Incentives Boosting the Market Sales - Arizton

Feb 09, 2023, 12:45 ET
CHICAGO, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the UK agricultural equipment market will grow at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2022 to 2028. Technological advances in agricultural equipment technology, shortage of agricultural laborers, use of energy-efficient agricultural equipment, and use of non-conventional fuels in tractors are key trends in the market.
The UK government is working on measures to double the quantity and revenue from agricultural product exports by 2025 with the slow growth of agricultural export share. The government identifies regions according to their current production of export foods and their potential to increase production with the help of new institutional reforms. The emphasis on export-centric production and revenue incentives by exporting large, high-quality products will boost the sale of new agricultural equipment.
UK Agricultural Equipment Market Report Scope
|
Report Attributes
|
Details
|
Market Size (2028)
|
35,796 Units
|
Market Size (2022)
|
28,970 Units
|
CAGR (2022-2028)
|
3.6 %
|
Historic Year
|
2020-2021
|
Base Year
|
2022
|
Forecast Year
|
2023-2028
|
Market Segmentation
|
Equipment Type and Application Type
|
Largest Segment by Equipment Type
|
Tractors
|
Largest Segment by Application Type
|
Post Harvesting
|
Key Leading Vendors
|
John Deere, CNH Industrial, AGCO, Kubota, SDFJCB, CLAAS, TAFE, Foton Motor, ISEKI & Co., Ltd., Yanmar, and Arbos Group
|
Page Number
|
172
|
Market Dynamics
|
· Assistance to Farmers through Loans & Subsidies
· Increased Agricultural Productivity & Exports
· Increased Farm Mechanization
|
Customization Available
|
Recent Developments in the UK Agriculture Equipment Market:
- In March 2022, John Deere launched the new electric variable transmission (EVT) for select 8 Series Tractors and a new JD14X engine for 9 Series.
- Massey Ferguson launched the MF 6S series tractors in February 2022. This machine provides up to 180 HP with advanced technology.
- In March 2021, CNH Industrial partnered with Monarch Tractors, a US-based agri-technology company, to improve long-term sustainability and raise awareness of the importance of zero-emission agriculture among farmers.
- Massey Ferguson launched the MF 8S series tractors in July 2020. A guard-u install engine and a neo-retro design distinguish this series of tractors. These tractors are designed to advance smart farming technologies.
Boost in Farm Innovation Paving the Way Towards UK Agriculture Equipment Market
More than $19.9 million in funding for research and development in farming
In August 2022, the UK government announced Artificial Intelligence technology through research and development projects to optimize welfare in pigs and agri-robots to help boost vegetable harvests and automation increase in fruit crop yields objectives to receive funding through the Farming Innovation Program. The Farming Innovation Program aims to spark new ideas and collaboration across the sector to address long-term challenges in producing nutritious food more efficiently while helping the sector reduce greenhouse gas emissions to achieve net zero goals. These initiatives will boost the demand for innovative agricultural equipment in the country.
Key Vendors
- John Deere
- CNH Industrial
- AGCO
- Kubota
- SDF
- JCB
- CLAAS
- TAFE
- Foton Motor
- ISEKI & Co., Ltd.
- Yanmar
- Arbos Group
Market Segmentation
Equipment Type
- Tractors (Horsepower and Wheel-Drive)
- Planting Equipment (Seeder, Planter, and Transplanter)
- Tillage Equipment (Plough, Harrow, and Tiller)
- Sprayer
- Harvesting Equipment (Combine Harvester and Self-Propelled Forages)
- Mowing Equipment (Mower and Windrower)
- Others (Loaders and Balers)
Application Type
- Land Development and Seed Bed Preparation
- Sowing and Planting
- Plant Protection
- Harvesting and Threshing
- Post Harvesting
Share this article