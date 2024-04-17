The Sale of Construction Equipment in Latin America to Reach 145,985 Units by 2029 - Boom in the Infrastructural Development Creating Huge Investment Opportunities - Arizton

CHICAGO, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest research report, the Latin America construction equipment market is growing at a CAGR of 3.43% during 2023-2029.

To Know More, Click: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/latin-america-construction-equipment-market

Latin America Construction Equipment Market Research Report by Arizton

Latin America Construction Equipment Market Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size- Volume (2029) 145,985 Units Market Size- Volume (2023) 119,270 Units CAGR- Volume (2023-2029) 3.43 % Market Size- Revenue (2029) USD 6.99 Billion Historic Year 2020-2022 Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024-2029 Equipment Type Earthmoving Equipment, Road Construction Equipment, Material Handling Equipment, and Other Equipment End-Users Construction, Mining, Manufacturing, and Others

Brazil stands as the premier hub within the Latin American market, commanding a formidable 40% share of construction equipment sales across the region in 2023. Notably, it serves as the epicenter for manufacturing construction equipment on the continent, with all significant OEMs establishing manufacturing centers in the Sao Paulo region. The top-selling equipment comprises hydraulic excavators and backhoe loaders, driving the market's momentum. Anticipated growth looms on the horizon for 2024, propelled by advancements in technology, such as versatile attachment capabilities and the introduction of lightweight, fuel-efficient equipment by OEMs.

The Latin America construction equipment market is experiencing a surge propelled by a significant increase in infrastructure investment. Throughout 2023, governments across the region announced diverse infrastructure development projects, offering a wide array of investment opportunities. Brazil is witnessing substantial growth, with an anticipated 11% increase in infrastructure investment for the year. According to data from the National Transport and Logistics Observatory of Infra South America, Brazil allocated USD 1.4 billion to transport infrastructure projects in the initial seven months of 2023 alone. The Brazilian government reports 172 ongoing infrastructure investment projects, spanning sectors such as airports, power distribution, mining, and urban mobility, underscoring the breadth and depth of the infrastructure development landscape in the country.

Rising Demand for Electric Forklift in the Latin American Countries



The Latin American region is witnessing a notable demand for electric equipment, mainly driven by major countries like Brazil and Mexico investing in port development projects in 2022. Among the key players in this shift is BYD, which has established its presence in South American markets such as Brazil, Mexico, and Chile, offering eco-friendly transportation solutions to support the transition towards a low-carbon transportation sector. Moreover, across Latin America, several countries have enacted policies to foster the development of new energy vehicles, exemplified by Colombia's ambitious goal of having 600,000 electric vehicles on its roads by 2030. This burgeoning demand for new energy vehicles presents significant opportunities for BYD to expand its regional footprint. Furthermore, as the demand for electric forklifts rises in the region, other OEMs are expected to follow suit, embracing similar trends in manufacturing electric forklifts tailored for cargo handling purposes. The ongoing redevelopment projects in ports across the region are poised to drive this demand further, promising a positive impact on the market.

Latin America Construction Equipment Market Dynamics

Drivers

Latin America's increased investments in public infrastructure

Surge in renewable energy projects in the region

Rise In Mining Activities Drive the Demand for Construction Equipment

Trends

Water Management Projects Trigger Demand for Backhoe Loaders with Flexible Attachments

Rising Demand for Electric Forklift in the Latin American Countries

Challenges

High Inflation Rates Adversely Impact Corporates Investments

Mining Project Hampered by Environmental Protest

Foreign Construction Equipment Manufacturers Impacted by High Import Duties

Opportunities

Significant investments in R&D

Incorporation of Digital & Smart Technology

Adoption of Hybrid Technology

Segmentation by Type

Earthmoving Equipment

Excavator

Backhoe Loaders

Wheeled Loaders

Other Earthmoving Equipment

Road Construction Equipment

Road Rollers

Asphalt Pavers

Material Handling EquipmentCrane

Forklift & Telescopic Handlers

Aerial Platforms (Articulated Boom Lifts, Telescopic Boom lifts, Scissor lifts)

Other Construction Equipment

Dumper

Tipper

Concrete Mixer

Concrete Pump Truck

End Users

Construction

Mining

Manufacturing

Others (Maintenance & Utility Works, Landscaping, Power Generation)

Region

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Mexico

Colombia

Peru

