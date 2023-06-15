The Sale of Fertilizer Spreader in Europe to Reach 106,259 thousand Units by 2028, AGCO Corporation, CNH Industrial, Deere & Company, & Kuhn Group are the Major Stakeholders - Arizton

15 Jun, 2023, 13:45 ET
According to Arizton's latest research report, the Europe fertilizer spreader market will grow at a CAGR of 4.11% during 2022-2028.
By 2030, the European population is projected to grow, leading to an increased demand for food. This growing concern has prompted several governments to prioritize food self-sufficiency, especially in the face of diminishing arable land due to urbanization, the depletion of natural resources, and significant shifts in food production and consumption patterns. Governments must embrace efficient and sustainable farming practices to ensure food security and safety.
Developing countries currently exhibit low farm mechanization levels, while developed nations implement precision farming techniques to enhance productivity. Precision farming involves planting crops based on specific soil characteristics. As developing countries increasingly focus on farm mechanization, the demand for fertilizer spreaders is expected to rise. Similarly, adopting precision farming in developed countries will drive the demand for technologically advanced fertilizer spreaders.
The sale of new fertilizer spreaders is experiencing a boost due to the rising need for fertilizers to maximize crop yields. Manufacturers are developing new spreader models with wider spreading widths, intelligent speed monitoring systems for improved accuracy, slow-releasing capabilities to preserve soil quality, shut-off mechanisms, larger hopper capacities, and LED backlighting systems. These advancements in spreader technology are anticipated to drive the sales of fertilizer spreaders during the forecast period.
Europe Fertilizer Spreader Market Report Scope
|
Report Attributes
|
Details
|
Market Size (2028)
|
106,259 Thousand Units
|
Market Size (2022)
|
83,445 Thousand Units
|
CAGR (2022-2028)
|
4.11 %
|
Historic Year
|
2020-2021
|
Base Year
|
2022
|
Forecast Year
|
2023-2028
|
MARKET Segmentation
|
Mounting Type, Fertilizer Type, and Geography
|
Geographic Analysis
|
Europe (Russia, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Others)
|
Market Dynamics
|
· Fiscal Support to Farmers through Loans & Subsidies
· Increasing Farm Mechanization
· Lack of Skilled Farm Labor
Key Insights
- Europe has over 749 million food consumers. The agriculture sector plays a vital role in the development of the economy. Developed economies focus on agriculture as food self-sufficiency is the critical agenda for any economy to flourish.
- With the share of agricultural exports growing slowly, some governments, such as Germany, France, Italy, etc., are working to double the quantity and revenues from agricultural product exports by 2030.
- The Europe fertilizer spreader market grew by 3.4% in 2022 from 2021. The increase in crop production and fertilizer spreader sales was due to a favorable climate in 2021 and 2022.
- Most of the Government plans schemes and initiatives to facilitate credit and improve agriculture-related operations, which will contribute to the growth of the overall value chain of the market.
- The emphasis on export-centric production and related returns by exporting significant, high-quality products will boost the sales of new fertilizer spreaders and agriculture equipment to fulfill the required farming activities.
Segmentation Analysis
Mounting Type: In 2022, the mounted fertilizer spreader segment recorded high growth in the Europe fertilizer spreader market. The primary factor for the steady growth of the mounted type of fertilizer spreader is the low cost and efficiency. The sales of trailed fertilizer spreaders are expected to remain steady during the forecast period, as farm sales are likely to remain the same in the coming years.
Fertilizer Type: The Europe fertilizer spreader market by fertilizer type is categorized into solid and liquid. The solid fertilizer spreader segment generated the highest sales in almost all the countries of Europe. Due to the expansion of hydroponic system field areas, the availability of fertilizers at reduced prices, and the rise in mechanization, which has led to a rise in the adoption of technologies in fertilizer spreaders.
Geographical Analysis: In 2022, Russia was the largest market for fertilizer spreaders in Europe, with a substantial share of over 29% in unit sales. The global decline in commodity prices, particularly for wheat, pressured farmers, making investing in new machinery challenging. Consequently, the fertilizer spreader market in Russia faced setbacks in 2020. Nevertheless, the Russian government's ambitious initiatives have revitalized the fertilizer spreader industry, setting it back on a positive trajectory.
Germany boasts a massive consumer base of over 80 million people and is one of Europe's largest food markets. Additionally, it ranks as the third-largest food-exporting country globally. The fertilizer spreader market in Germany has reached a mature stage. The industry experienced a downturn in 2019 due to cyclical factors, the impact of COVID-19, and low commodity prices. However, the surge in agricultural machinery sales in Germany between 2020 and 2021 resulted in profitable outcomes for fertilizer spreader manufacturers.
Competitive Insights
The fertilizer spreader market in Europe demonstrates moderate fragmentation, with numerous local and international companies operating within the industry. Recent changes in the economic landscape have raised consumer expectations for continuous advancements and upgrades in agricultural equipment, posing challenges for vendors. In response to the current situation, vendors must adapt and enhance their value propositions to establish a strong market presence.
The market is characterized by diverse international vendors alongside a few regional players. However, regional vendors may face increasing difficulties competing with foreign counterparts as the latter expand their market reach, particularly regarding technology and customer base. The intensifying industry competition is expected to drive a surge in product/service expansions, technological innovations, and mergers and acquisitions.
Arizton, a market research firm, predicts that international players will pursue inorganic growth strategies by acquiring regional or local competitors. Furthermore, companies with robust technological and financial capabilities are expected to introduce new technologies that may render their competitors' offerings non-competitive or outdated. This could result in additional costs for advertising and marketing as competitors strive to recover their market positions.
Overall, the fertilizer spreader market in Europe is witnessing dynamic developments, with vendors striving to meet evolving consumer demands while navigating increased competition and the rapid pace of technological advancements.
Key Company Profiles
- AGCO Corporation
- CNH Industrial
- Deere & Company
- Kuhn Group
- AMAZONEN-WERKE H. DREYER SE & CO. KG
- Adams Fertilizer Equipment
- Eurospand Cavallo
- CEA AGRIMIX
- Montag Mfg
- Salford Group
- Cleris
- Takakita
- Enorossi
- Vervaet
- Kuxmann
Market Segmentation
Mounting
- Mounted
- Trailed
- Self-propelled
Fertilizer
- Solid
- Liquid
Geography
- Europe
- Russia
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Others
Share this article