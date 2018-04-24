The Salerno Center Offers GAINSWave® in New York

As men age, the vessels in their penis weaken, contract and fill with micro-plaque, which can lead to Erectile Dysfunction. As these tiny vessels become clogged, the penis decreases in sensitivity, making it harder for men to achieve and maintain an erection. Thankfully, the GAINSWave protocols can enhance a man's performance by using high-frequency acoustic waves to repair existing blood vessels and improve blood flow.

Thanks to the numerous clinical studies on Low-Intensity Extracorporeal Shockwave Therapy (Li-ESWT), we can see that this therapy improves not only ED symptoms but also sexual performance. "GAINSWave is an ideal solution for men looking to improve spontaneous erections without the use of Viagra or Cialis," says Marcia A. Harris, MD. Patients receiving GAINSWave therapy have reported improved erection quality, enhanced sexual performance and decreased refractory times between orgasms, which is why this a great alternative to ED medications.

This drug and surgery-free procedure only takes about 20 minutes and can enhance a man's sex life while addressing the root cause of Erectile Dysfunction. The Salerno Center is now treating men with the GAINSWave Therapy in their offices located at 12 E 52nd St, New York, NY 10022, USA.

Dr. Marcia A Harris, MD is a gynecology specialist in New York, NY. She graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians and Surgeons in 1975 and specializes in gynecology, integrative medicine, and more "my philosophy of care is simple: why wait for something to break and then try to fix it? Prevention utilizing nutrition and hormonal balance is the key to longevity.



I aim to take care of the whole person, providing the education necessary for one to make the choices and changes which are key to our not just surviving but thriving. Everyone is treated as I would myself, my mother or my daughter be treated.

