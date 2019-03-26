The Sales Board - Top 20 Sales Training Company 2019 by TrainingIndustry.com

MINNEAPOLIS, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sales Board, Inc. announced its selection to 2019 Top 20 Sales Training Company by TrainingIndustry.Com. This is the eighth time the company's Action Selling training programs received this prestigious award from Training Industry.

Action Selling received the award based on the following criteria:

Thought leadership and influence in the sales training sector

Breadth and quality of sales training topics and competencies

Company size and growth potential

Industry recognition and innovation

Strength of clients and geographic reach

"It is great to be recognized for the work we do improving the sales culture in our client companies," says Duane Sparks, Chairman of The Sales Board and Creator of Action Selling. "Training Industry selected us because of the dramatic sales increases our clients receive when they implement our programs. Our training technology for Sales Teams, Customer Contact Teams and Sales Leadership sets a performance improvement standard in the sales training industry. We are the best at creating a highly successful sales culture for companies that want to grow. We appreciate this recognition from the experts in employee training."

"The Top 20 Sales Training Companies," said Ken Taylor, president of TrainingIndustry.com, "are leading the way in creating sales training experiences by adding online assessments, reinforcement tools and job aids to enhance virtual and instructor-led training offerings. These sales training programs are contributing to better learner retention and higher performance of sales teams."

About The Sales Board and Action Selling

Since 1990, The Sales Board has assessed, trained and certified more than 400,000 people from over 3500 companies in almost every industry. The company provides a complete training methodology including Action Selling, Customer Relationship Professional and Action Selling Leadership. In combination, these learning systems result in a complete transformation of a company's sales culture.

About TrainingIndustry.com

Training Industry presents news, articles, webinars and research reports focused on supporting the corporate training leader. TrainingIndustry.com keeps professionals informed about the best and most innovative providers of training services and technologies.

