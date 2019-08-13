The Sales Board Featured on Selling Power's "50 Best Companies to Sell For" List in 2019

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Plymouth-based company The Sales Board, creator of Action Selling™, CRP™ and Action Selling Leadership™ announced they are featured on the Selling Power 50 Best Companies to Sell For list. The Sales Board ranked #21 on the 2019 list.

The Sales Board was recognized by the Selling Power team based on the following:

1) Compensation and Benefits

2) Hiring, Sales Training, and Sales Enablement

3) Customer Retention



Selling Power magazine founder and publisher Gerhard Gschwandtner says it is vital to recognize companies that are creating excellent sales teams today. "Successful sales teams know how to embrace change," says Gschwandtner. "That could be in the form of technology or in the form of process. Each organization featured on the 50 Best Companies to Sell For list represents an elite, agile selling environment that understands how to lead in their market."

Duane Sparks, Chairman and Author of Action Selling and the NEW Action Selling Leadership Program said, "We are experts in developing the best Sales Culture in our client companies. To do this, we train sales forces, customer service teams and sales leaders. This approach is evident at our company, with our own sales culture. Nothing matters more than culture. We are excited to be recognized as one of the Best Companies to Sell For."

About The Sales Board: As a top 20 Sales Training Company and Top 50 Company to Sell For, we help clients develop the Best Sales Culture. Our unique combination of Sales, Leadership and Customer Service Training creates a sales culture that is exciting, effective and harmonious. Improvements in Sales Culture drive sales revenue and customer loyalty to dramatically higher levels.

About Selling Power and Gerhard Gschwandtner - Since 1981, Selling Power has been the leading digital magazine for sales leaders. Mr. Gschwandtner is CEO of Selling Power, that produces the award-winning Selling Power magazine, Selling Power Digest, Daily Boost of Positivity newsletters. Selling Power also publishes Top 20 Sales Training Companies as well as many other Sales Enablement resources.

