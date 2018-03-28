The Salt Lake Tribune Names Boostability a Winner of the Utah 2017 Top Workplaces Award

"The Top Workplaces award is not a popularity contest. And oftentimes, people assume it's all about fancy perks and benefits," says Doug Claffey, CEO of Energage. "But to be a Top Workplace, organizations must meet our strict standards for organizational health. And who better to ask about work life than the people who live the culture every day—the employees. Time and time again, our research has proven that what's most important to them is a strong belief in where the organization is headed, how it's going to get there, and the feeling that everyone is in it together." Claffey adds, "Without this sense of connection, an organization doesn't have a shot at being named a Top Workplace."

With multiple awards for workplace excellence over the years, including Glassdoor's "Best Place to Work" and Comparably's "Best Company Leadership" awards, Boostability has earned a reputation as an elite employer in Utah.

"We are a service-oriented company so our employees are at the very heart of who we are," said Johanna Fawson, Director of Human resources at Boostability. "We couldn't make the difference that we do for our clients without all of the talent, innovation, and customer focus that our employees bring to work every day. We all work hard to make Boostability a great place to work. We are honored to be ranked as one of the 2017 Top Workplaces in Utah."

About Boostability:

Established in 2009, Boostability began with the idea that effective SEO services should be accessible and affordable for all businesses. And it's worked. Thanks to its unique approach to SEO fulfillment, Boostability now serves more than 26,000 small businesses, helping them elevate their digital presence and succeed online. It primarily works with reseller partners that offer Boostability's award-winning SEO services to their own SMB clients. It has grown to more than 400 employees based in two offices across the Silicon Slopes of Utah with satellite locations in Amsterdam and Berlin. Boostability has been ranked in the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America for four straight years.

About Energage, LLC

Headquartered in Exton, PA, Energage specializes in employee feedback surveys and workplace improvement. This year alone, more than two million employees in over 6,000 organizations will participate in the Top Workplaces™ campaign—a program it conducts in partnership with more than 40 prestigious media partners across the United States. Energage also provides consulting services to improve employee engagement and organizational health. Energage is a founding B Corporation member, a coalition of organizations that are leading a global movement to redefine success in business by offering a positive vision of a better way to do business.

