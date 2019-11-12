The Salt Lake Tribune Names Earnest A Winner Of The Utah Top Workplaces 2019 Award

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Earnest has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2019 honor by The Salt Lake Tribune. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC, a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

"The Top Workplaces award is about much more than recognition and celebration," said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. "Our research also shows that these organizations achieve higher referral rates, lower employee turnover, and double the employee engagement levels. It just goes to show that being intentional about culture delivers bottom-line results."

CEO Susan Ehrlich said, "Knowing we're supporting people to save money on their student loans and become debt free faster is part of what makes our culture unique and keeps us coming to work every day. We love knowing that consumers who refinance with Earnest and choose a shorter term to speed up the repayment of their loan save thousands over the life of their loan and that students who borrow with us get a great experience no one else offers."

Earnest has refinanced over $6 billion in student loans since inception and in April announced that it is modernizing student loans with a new in-school student lending offering. Earnest was acquired by Navient in October 2017 and has grown to be the second-largest student loan refinancing company in the U.S.

About Earnest

Earnest is a technology company using technology, data, and design and exceptional service to build more affordable financial products, deliver them to more people, and engage through more human experiences.

Founded in 2013 on the belief that financially responsible people deserve better options and access to credit, Earnest's lending products are built for people seeking to reach life's milestones. The company's mission is to empower people with the financial capital they need to live better lives. Earnest is a wholly owned subsidiary of Navient. Learn more at earnest.com.

About Energage, LLC

Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Energage is a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools that help leaders to unlock potential, inspire performance, and achieve amazing results within their organizations. The research partner behind the Top Workplaces program, Energage has surveyed more than 58,000 organizations representing well over 20 million employees in the United States.

