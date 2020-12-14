The Salt Lake Tribune Names Earnest A Winner Of The Utah Top Workplaces 2020 Award For Second Year In A Row

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Earnest has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2020 honor by The Salt Lake Tribune for the second year in a row since opening its Salt Lake City office in November 2017.

"When the pandemic changed work as we know it, everyone at Earnest went above and beyond to support our clients in their student loan repayment journey," said Earnest Head of Operations, Brandy Heinberger. "Our culture is one of our defining differentiators, and our Salt Lake City community is tight knit, working together to encourage career development and creatively identifying new ways to serve and delight our clients in what's typically a stressful and opaque process."

The Top Workplaces list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage , LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few. "In times of great change, it is more important than ever to maintain a connection among employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward based on real-time insights into what works best for your organization. The Top Workplaces program can be that positive outcome your company can rally around in the coming months to celebrate leadership and the importance of maintaining an employee-focused culture, even during challenging times."

Earnest's mission is to help students reach financial freedom to live their best lives and in doing so, has grown to be the second largest student loan refinancing company in the United States. Despite the hardships over the past year, Earnest has nearly doubled the amount it refinanced from this same time last year, up from $6 billion to $11.6 billion for over 130,000 clients in the US since its inception in 2013.

Want to work towards a world where students repay their education debt in less time than it takes to earn their degree? Earnest is hiring!

About Earnest

Earnest is a technology company using technology, data, and design and exceptional service to build more affordable financial products, deliver them to more people, and engage through more human experiences. Founded in 2013 on the belief that financially responsible people deserve better options and access to credit, Earnest's lending products are built for a new generation seeking to reach life's milestones. Earnest is a subsidiary of Navient. Learn more at earnest.com.

About Energage

Energage offers a fully unified SaaS platform, plus support and professional services, to help organizations recruit and retain the right talent. As a B-Corporation founding member, Energage has committed itself to the purpose of making the world a better place to work together. Based on 14 years of culture research, the engine behind 51 Top Workplaces programs across the country, and data gathered from over 20 million employees at 60,000 organizations, Energage has isolated the 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any business, and developed the tools and expertise to help organizations measure, shape and showcase their unique culture to achieve a sustainable competitive advantage. For more information, please visit energage.com. Follow us on Twitter @teamenergage and Facebook and LinkedIn @energage.

