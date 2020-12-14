The Salt Lake Tribune Names LendingClub a Winner of The Utah Top Workplaces 2020 Award

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC), America's leading online lending marketplace connecting borrowers and investors, has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2020 honor by The Salt Lake Tribune. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage , LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

"In times of great change, it is more important than ever to maintain a connection among employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward based on real-time insights into what works best for your organization. The Top Workplaces program can be that positive outcome your company can rally around in the coming months to celebrate leadership and the importance of maintaining an employee-focused culture, even during challenging times."

LendingClub opened its doors in Lehi, UT in January 2019 and has rapidly grown the office with over 350 people. LendingClub is the leading provider of unsecured personal loans in the U.S. and is in the process of acquiring Radius Bank. When the acquisition is complete, LendingClub will become the only full-spectrum fintech marketplace bank, and the first public U.S. neobank. The company is committed to helping motivated Americans improve their financial health.

"We are thrilled to be awarded this honor for the second year in a row as a Lehi workplace," said Tina Wilson, Chief People Officer. "Our Lehi office is central to the success of our members and our company. I'm humbled by how hard all of our LendingClub employees have worked, especially during this pandemic, to help our customers on a path towards financial success."

Since LendingClub's launch in 2007, it has facilitated over $60 billion in loans to more than 3 million members. For more information on loans facilitated by LendingClub, visit: www.lendingclub.com.

About LendingClub

LendingClub was founded to transform the banking system to make credit more affordable and investing more rewarding. Today, LendingClub's online credit marketplace connects borrowers and investors to deliver more efficient and affordable access to credit. Through its technology platform, LendingClub is able to create cost efficiencies and passes those savings onto borrowers in the form of lower rates and to investors in the form of risk-adjusted returns. LendingClub is based in San Francisco, California. All loans are made by federally regulated issuing bank partners. More information is available at https://www.lendingclub.com.

About Energage

Energage offers a fully unified SaaS platform, plus support and professional services, to help organizations recruit and retain the right talent. As a B-Corporation founding member, Energage has committed itself to the purpose of making the world a better place to work together. Based on 14 years of culture research, the engine behind 51 Top Workplaces programs across the country, and data gathered from over 20 million employees at 60,000 organizations, Energage has isolated the 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any business, and developed the tools and expertise to help organizations measure, shape and showcase their unique culture to achieve a sustainable competitive advantage. For more information, please visit energage.com. Follow us on Twitter @teamenergage and Facebook and LinkedIn @energage.

Safe Harbor Statement

Some of the statements above, including statements regarding our ability to close the pending transaction with Radius are "forward-looking statements." The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements include whether all the closing conditions of the pending acquisition of Radius are satisfied, our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the transaction with Radius and those factors set forth in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K, each as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as our subsequent filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and 10-K. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Information in this press release is not an offer to sell securities or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction

Contacts

For Investors:

[email protected]

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE LendingClub Corporation