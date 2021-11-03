The Salt Lake Tribune Names LendingClub a Winner of the Utah Top Workplaces 2021 Award

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC), the parent company of LendingClub Bank, America's leading digital marketplace bank, has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2021 honor by The Salt Lake Tribune Top Workplaces. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including: alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

"We are thrilled to be named a Top Workplace for the third year in a row as a Lehi workplace," said Tina Wilson, Chief People Officer. "In many ways this recognition is even more valuable than previous years. Last year represented so much change and uncertainty. I'm humbled by how hard all of our LendingClub employees have worked, especially during this pandemic, to help our customers on a path towards financial success."

Top Workplaces has also announced LendingClub as a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Standout Company, recognizing it for its employee involvement, hiring processes, development practices, and inclusive benefits. Of the nearly 150 companies represented on the list, LendingClub was one of four to receive the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion recognition. LendingClub opened its doors in Lehi, UT in January 2019 and has rapidly grown the office since. LendingClub is the leading digital marketplace bank in the country and is committed to helping motivated Americans improve their financial health.

"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) is the parent company of LendingClub Bank, National Association, Member FDIC. LendingClub Bank is the leading digital marketplace bank in the U.S., where members can access a broad range of financial products and services designed to help them pay less when borrowing and earn more when saving. Based on more than 150 billion cells of data and over $65 billion in loans, our AI-driven credit decisioning and machine-learning models are used across the customer lifecycle to expand seamless access to credit for our members, while generating compelling risk-adjusted returns for our loan investors. Since 2007, more than 3.8 million members have joined the Club to help reach their financial goals. For more information about LendingClub, visit https://www.lendingclub.com.

Making the world a better place to work together.™ Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

