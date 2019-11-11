The Salt Lake Tribune Names LendingClub Number One Of The Utah Top Workplaces 2019 Award

"The Top Workplaces award is about much more than recognition and celebration," said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. "Our research also shows that these organizations achieve higher referral rates, lower employee turnover, and double the employee engagement levels."

In addition, LendingClub was recognized with a special award: Best Managers. These awards were based on employee feedback and is a testament to the outstanding leadership of LendingClub's team in Lehi, UT. LendingClub opened its doors in Lehi, UT in January 2019 and has rapidly grown to fill the new office with over 500 people. LendingClub is the leading provider of unsecured personal loans in the U.S. More than 53,000 people come to its site daily and the company is committed to helping motivated Americans improve their financial health.

"We are pleased to be awarded this honor in our first year as a Lehi workplace," said Whitney Jones, Chief People Officer at LendingClub. "This move has helped improve the service we offer LendingClub's members, has given us access to incredible new talent pools and has enhanced business continuity as we continue to scale. I'm proud of our employees who work hard every day to help our customers on a path towards financial success."

Since LendingClub's launch in 2007, it has facilitated over $50 billion in loans to more than 3 million customers. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, CA and has over 1,700 employees. For more information on loans facilitated by LendingClub, visit: www.lendingclub.com.

About LendingClub

LendingClub was founded to transform the banking system to make credit more affordable and investing more rewarding. Today, LendingClub's online credit marketplace connects borrowers and investors to deliver more efficient and affordable access to credit. Through its technology platform, LendingClub is able to create cost efficiencies, and passes those savings on to borrowers in the form of lower rates and to investors in the form of potentially higher risk-adjusted returns. LendingClub is based in San Francisco, California. All loans are made by federally regulated issuing bank partners. More information is available at https://www.lendingclub.com

About Energage, LLC

Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Energage is a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools that help leaders to unlock potential, inspire performance, and achieve amazing results within their organizations. The research partner behind the Top Workplaces program, Energage has surveyed more than 58,000 organizations representing well over 20 million employees in the United States.

Contact: press@lendingclub.com | IR@lendingclub.com

https://www.lendingclub.com/

SOURCE LendingClub

Related Links

http://www.lendingclub.com

