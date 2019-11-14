The Salt Lake Tribune Names Verisys Corporation A Winner Of The Utah Top Workplaces 2019 Award

"The Top Workplaces award is about much more than recognition and celebration," said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. "Our research also shows that these organizations achieve higher referral rates, lower employee turnover, and double the employee engagement levels. It just goes to show that being intentional about culture delivers bottom-line results."

Feedback from the Energage surveys identified that the top 3 culture drivers in Utah were appreciation, potential, and direction. Energage found that employees consistently rate "connection" and "alignment" as most important, while pay and benefits surprisingly rate as less important to them. Employees at Utah companies want to feel like their contributions matter and see the opportunities for career development within their organization.

Mark Schaerrer, Director of HR for Verisys, says, "Our aim as an HR department is to be as proactive as possible in addressing the needs of our people and our organization. We do this by removing roadblocks and embracing an agile culture throughout Verisys. Our culture empowers people to tackle the everyday challenges they face, and it allows for both learning opportunities and growth so they can advance their careers within our company."

Verisys is honored to accept this Top Workplaces award from the Salt Lake Tribune. We believe that having a positive company culture impacts everything from job satisfaction, to an employee's loyalty and longevity, to overall company success. The company could not accomplish its goals and growth without the efforts of every member of the team.





About Verisys Corporation:

Verisys Corporation, founded in 1992, is a technology and data company that offers comprehensive, enterprise-wide technology solutions to the full spectrum of organizations in the health care sector. Verisys' mission is to protect health care consumers by enforcing competency and patient safety through full transparency. Its data and technology platform, CheckMedic® streamlines credentialing and prevents fraud, waste and abuse with analytics on accurate and timely data. Verisys is curator of FACIS®, the largest provider database in the U.S. used for sanctions and exclusions screening in the process of verifying credentials, for contracting, privileging, employment, reimbursement and referral validation.



About Energage, LLC:

Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Energage is a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools that help leaders to unlock potential, inspire performance, and achieve amazing results within their organizations. The research partner behind the Top Workplaces program, Energage has surveyed more than 58,000 organizations representing well over 20 million employees in the United States.



