The Salt Lake Tribune Names Young Living a Winner of the Utah Top Workplaces 2020 Award

LEHI, Utah, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Young Living, the global leader in essential oils, today announced it has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2020 honor by The Salt Lake Tribune. Young Living was selected among hundreds of applicants due to its commitment to employees and company culture, especially during a year filled with uncertainties.

"It has been a challenging year for everyone, but I'm extremely proud of the work our team has put in to maintaining our great culture," said Mary Young, co-founder and CEO of Young Living. "We've become a family over the years and as we pivoted business operations due to COVID-19, we wanted to make sure each and every employee was taken care of as best possible. It is because of this culture that our team has done some of their best work despite this global crisis and continues to uplift and enhance lives around the world."

Young Living's company vision is focused on creating a healthy home for each of us, a healthy world for all of us. This mantra feeds the award-winning employee experience program that has guided Young Living through the COVID-19 pandemic. In an unprecedented year, Young Living was one of the first Utah-based companies to implement a work-from-home policy that transitioned 95% of the company's employees to work remotely . Young Living acted fast to help maintain everyone's health and safety while providing a meaningful working environment in a critical time.

Young Living made it a priority to address the physical and mental health of all employees as they shifted to a new remote workforce. Initiatives included the following:

Virtual Fitness Classes: Access to daily meditations, mid-day stretches or a full-length virtual class for the whole family.

Access to daily meditations, mid-day stretches or a full-length virtual class for the whole family. Bi-weekly Virtual Happy Hour: Includes fun conversations, games, contests and more for employees and their families.

Includes fun conversations, games, contests and more for employees and their families. YL Alert : An internal app to keep US employees informed about company news. The app also features CDC news, FAQs and tips to give employees real-time crucial updates.

: An internal app to keep US employees informed about company news. The app also features CDC news, FAQs and tips to give employees real-time crucial updates. Online Resources and Channels: Providing homework help for kids and enhanced resources for therapy and counseling services.

Providing homework help for kids and enhanced resources for therapy and counseling services. Executive Town Hall Meetings: Executives share updates, discuss changes, and provide information and resources for those working on-site and at home.

The Top Workplaces list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

"In times of great change, it is more important than ever to maintain a connection among employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward based on real-time insights into what works best for your organization. The Top Workplaces program can be that positive outcome your company can rally around in the coming months to celebrate leadership and the importance of maintaining an employee-focused culture, even during challenging times."

About Young Living Essential Oils

Young Living Essential Oils, LC, based in Lehi, Utah, is the world leader in essential oils, offering the highest quality oil-infused products available. Young Living takes its industry leadership seriously, setting the standard with its proprietary Seed to Seal® quality commitment, which involves three critical pillars: Sourcing, Science, and Standards. These guiding principles help Young Living protect the planet and provide pure, authentic products that its members can feel confident about using and sharing with friends and family. Young Living's products—which all come from corporate-owned farms, partner farms, and Seed to Seal-certified suppliers—not only support a healthy lifestyle but also provide opportunities for over 6 million global members to find a sense of purpose and whole-life wellness by aligning their work with their values and passions. For more information, visit YoungLiving.com, follow @youngliving on Instagram, or like us on Facebook.

SOURCE Young Living Essential Oils