The Salvation Army Accepting Christmas Assistance Sign-Ups for Children and Families Across Western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Salvation Army is accepting applications for its 2019 Treasures for Children program, which provides Christmas toys to children in need across Western Pennsylvania. It's been a Christmas tradition for many, taking a tag from a tree that lists a child's name and age in order to purchase a toy for the child.

Families interested in Christmas assistance must meet minimum poverty guidelines and have children who range in age from birth to 13 years of age. Applicants should bring a photo ID and social security card of the individual signing up, proof of guardianship of children such as a birth certificate or medical card showing children's names and birth dates, proof of current address, and proof of income from the last 30 days.

The Treasures for Children program brings holiday joy to thousands of needy children during the Christmas Season all because of the hard work and generosity of The Salvation Army donors, volunteers and dedicated employees. Corporations, businesses and organizations can participate by placing trees on site with "Treasures for Children" tags for their employees and/or customers to take to purchase toys, which they then collect for The Salvation Army to distribute. For businesses interested in participating, please call 412-446-1534.

Christmas Assistance sign-up will take place at 29 locations throughout Western PA. If you are a family interested in Christmas Assistance, please visit www.wpa.salvationarmy.org for a list of local sign-up dates and locations or call 412-446-1500 to be referred to your local Salvation Army.

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army annually helps more than 23 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,600 centers of operations around the country. The Western Pennsylvania division covers 28 counties and serves every zip code in the region. The Salvation Army is ranked as the country's largest privately funded, direct-service nonprofit by The Chronicle of Philanthropy.

Website: www.wpa.salvationarmy.org

Facebook: www.facebook.com/SalvationArmyWesternPA

Instagram: @SalvArmyPGH

#DoingTheMostGood

SOURCE The Salvation Army Western PA Division

Related Links

https://wpa.salvationarmy.org/

