The Salvation Army, As Well As Other Service Providers, To Participate In Geneva Cares In Community Conference On April 20, 2018

The conference will focus on caring for those impacted by crisis, as well as caring for those who care for others during crisis. Beginning at 9 am and concluding by 4 pm in the Benedum Room of Alexander Hall at Geneva College, the conference will include panel discussions of speakers from participating agencies, as well as presentations on topics such as disaster response, the opioid crisis, general mental health and suicide awareness, and helping Veterans heal.

Michael Riemer, The Director of Emergency Disaster Services for The Salvation Army Western PA Division said, "We are so pleased to have the opportunity to participate in this conference and to collaborate with other service providers from the community. We are grateful to Geneva College for their partnership with The Salvation Army and for hosting this important conference."

The conference is free for students, conference speakers and former or current internship supervisors, thanks to the generosity of Geneva students. The general cost of registration is only $10 with lunch included, and registration is available online at: https://www.geneva.edu/genevacares

Celebrating over 150 years of global service as both a church and a social service organization, The Salvation Army began in London, England in 1865. Today, it provides critical services in 128 countries worldwide. The 28-county Western Pennsylvania Division serves thousands of needy families through a wide variety of support services. To learn more about The Salvation Army in Western Pennsylvania, log on to www.wpa.salvationarmy.org The Salvation Army … doing the most good for the most people in the most need.

