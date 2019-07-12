The Salvation Army Braces for Tropical Storm Barry's Landfall

JACKSON, Miss., July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Salvation Army is prepared to respond to the impact of Tropical Storm Barry, the first tropical storm of the Atlantic hurricane season to hit U.S. soil. Trained disaster relief workers and volunteers are prepared to meet the immediate needs of survivors and first responders by providing food, hydration, shelter, and emotional and spiritual care in Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas and other Gulf Coast states threatened by the storm.

Tropical Storm Barry is expected to make landfall Saturday as a Category 1 hurricane. The storm's slow movement toward the coast means extended periods of heavy rain in vulnerable low-lying areas, including New Orleans, which started seeing flooding as early as Wednesday morning. Forecasts call for up to 20 inches of rain in some parts of the state through the weekend, and mandatory evacuations have been ordered for 10,000 residents.

With more than 7,600 centers of operation in the U.S., The Salvation Army is uniquely positioned to support survivors of wide-scale disasters, because they're often the first on the scene and they stay until need is met. Mobile feeding units – which can serve an average of 1,500 meals per day – can be deployed to serve meals, snacks and drinks, while trained response staff provide spiritual and emotional care.

"For more than 100 years, The Salvation Army has been serving communities before, during and after a disaster strikes," said Col. Ward Matthews of The Salvation Army. "The Salvation Army is well-prepared to mobilize our trained staff and volunteers to provide holistic aid to those who may be impacted by Tropical Storm Barry."

As the Atlantic hurricane season begins, The Salvation Army reminds residents throughout the country to be prepared:

Create a family emergency plan, with evacuation locations and communication alternatives. Build a disaster kit with the most essential items to survive for three to five days, starting with drinking water, essential medications and photocopies of identification documents. Know your neighbors. In a major disaster, first responders can be very busy, so your first source of assistance may come from those who live right next door. Plan to check on elderly neighbors and those with special needs to help make sure they are all right after the disaster. Check your insurance policies for gaps in coverage. Know how to shut off your home's water, gas and electricity if necessary. Listen to your local news, and be aware of the weather. Know what type of storm is coming, and heed the warnings of authorities.

For more information on The Salvation Army's continued response, visit salvationarmyusa.org.

