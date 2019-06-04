The Salvation Army Celebrates National Donut Day
Donuts and Doing Good Make the Perfect Pair
Jun 04, 2019, 07:00 ET
CARNEGIE, Pa., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
What
The Salvation Army will celebrate National Donut Day, a day first established by The Salvation Army in Chicago in 1938. To celebrate the day, The Salvation Army Western Pennsylvania Division is asking those who enjoy a donut on National Donut Day to share a picture to their social media profiles using the hashtag #GivingIsSweet – AND – to learn more about The Salvation Army and National Donut Day by visiting: salvationarmywpa.org/givedough
Who
Giant Eagle and The Salvation Army in Western PA and Northeastern Ohio and numerous radio partners in Pittsburgh and Ohio
Why
Held annually on the first Friday of June, National Donut Day commemorates The Salvation Army's "Donut Lassies" serving delicious treats to American soldiers on the front lines during World War I. The Salvation Army Donut Lassies are often credited with popularizing the sweet treat in the United States when the troops returned home from war. The donut now serves as a symbol of the services and comfort The Salvation Army provides to more than 25 million people each year.
When
Friday, June 7, 2019
Where
Giant Eagle will donate up to $5,000 from donut sale proceeds on National Donut Day to The Salvation Army in Western PA & Northeastern OH and will be offering their delicious donuts for sale at $3.99 per dozen on National Donut Day only while supplies last.
SOURCE The Salvation Army Western PA Division
