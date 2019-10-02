The Salvation Army Eastern Territory Selects DEG as its Digital Agency of Record

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the goal of enhancing the digital experience for its donor base, The Salvation Army Eastern Territory has named DEG, Linked by Isobar its digital agency of record following a thorough RFP process.

The selection marks the fourth and final U.S. territory of The Salvation Army to partner with DEG for some form of digital agency services.

"People want to engage and have impactful experiences in the channels of their choosing—whether they are making a purchase or donating to their charity of choice," said Joey Barnes, Managing Director of Client Services at DEG. "We look forward to helping The Salvation Army Eastern Territory in its quest to do the most good."

As the digital agency of record, DEG will provide strategy, creative, analytics, and support across channels, as well as full-service email campaign management and Salesforce Marketing Cloud implementation services. The agency will also complete a digital ecosystem audit.

"There is no shortage of ways in which our donors give back and allow us to change lives every day, so our goal is to not only make the donation process as simple as possible, but also do our part in educating and continuing to engage with them to realize the impact of their donation," said Chaz Watson, Territorial Director of Advancement at The Salvation Army, Eastern Territory. "We are excited to work with DEG to put our donors first and provide an unparalleled digital experience."

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army, an evangelical part of the universal Christian church established in 1865, has been supporting those in need in His name without discrimination for 130 years in the United States. Nearly 30 million Americans receive assistance from The Salvation Army each year through the broadest array of social services that range from providing food for the hungry, relief for disaster victims, assistance for the disabled, outreach to the elderly and ill, clothing and shelter to the homeless and opportunities for underprivileged children. Learn more about The Salvation Army Eastern Territory by visiting http://easternusa.salvationarmy.org or on Twitter at @saconnects.

About DEG, Linked by Isobar

DEG, Linked by Isobar is a digital experience agency delivering marketing messages that resonate at the moment of greatest impact. A member of the Dentsu Aegis Network, DEG is one of the premier experience, commerce, and digital transformation agencies in the country, providing strategic, technological, and creative services to solve our clients' biggest business challenges. DEG can be found at www.degdigital.com and on Twitter @DEGdigital.

