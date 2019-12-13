The Salvation Army Facing Major Fundraising Shortfall for Christmas Campaign

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With just two weeks left until Christmas, The Salvation Army of Western Pennsylvania has only raised 36% of their Annual Red Kettle fundraising goal of $2.4M. Due to the late Thanksgiving holiday and increase in online shopping, fundraising is behind $90,000 compared to this time last year.

The money raised during the holidays help support the services provided by The Salvation Army year-round. Every community across the Division provides general social services to families in their communities who are in need of food, clothing, housing assistance, emergency disaster needs and much more. Specialized services are provided in accordance with community need and may include homeless shelters, feeding programs, after school programs and senior citizen services.

Volunteer bell ringers are greatly needed and can sign up by calling (412) 446-1500. The general public can donate to the campaign even if you don't see a kettle in your neighborhood by contributing to our Online Red Kettle at www.wpa.salvationarmy.org. Supporters can also start a peer-to-peer fundraiser on Facebook to raise money within their networks.

Businesses can help by hosting a Red Kettle stand in front of their business or place a donation jar on their counter. Businesses can also engage their employees in a volunteer activity to ring the bell and staff a kettle location.

"We are hoping there are people or businesses out there who are drawn to help us meet our goal," said Major Raphael Jackson, Divisional Commander of The Salvation Army Western Pennsylvania Division. "The need is there, and we know that Western Pennsylvania is filled with equally caring people who want to meet that need. We're committed to continuing to help our neighbors in need."

Now in its 129th year, The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign is one of the oldest and largest charitable campaigns in the world. Every year, the campaign raises millions of dollars to provide toys for kids at Christmas, clothes and shelter for the homeless, food for the hungry, after-school programs for kids, and other services to America's most vulnerable populations year-round.

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army annually helps more than 23 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,600 centers of operations around the country. The Western Pennsylvania division covers 28 counties and serves every zip code in the region. #DoingTheMostGood

