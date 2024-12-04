The Salvation Army Great Lakes Division and Elks Lodges Partner to Spread Love Beyond Christmas

Elks members to volunteer as bell ringers at select red kettles on Dec. 7

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Salvation Army Great Lakes Division and Elks Lodges are joining forces this Christmas to fundraise for the nonprofit's 2024 Red Kettle Christmas Campaign which funds critical social programs that support individuals and families in dire need.

Throughout the Christmas season, Elks Lodges will host countertop red kettles at nearly 50 participating locations statewide, collecting donations on behalf of The Salvation Army to help the nonprofit raise funds for its 2024 Red Kettle Christmas Campaign.

On Saturday, Dec. 7, Elks members will volunteer to "ring the bell" at select red kettles across the region. The lodge that raises the most funds will be awarded the first-ever Golden Kettle Award, a traveling trophy to be passed on to the top fundraising lodge each year.

"Elks Lodges and The Salvation Army share a commitment to strengthening our communities, offering hope, and serving those in need," said Lt. Colonel Steven J. Merritt, divisional commander for The Salvation Army Great Lakes Division. "By teaming up, we're better able to expand our reach and offer a hand up to those in dire need."

The Elks Lodges are just one of many service organizations, including Kiwanis, Lions Club, Exchange Club, Rotary Club, and others that generously dedicate their time and resources to help The Salvation Army raise the funds needed to Do the Most Good in their communities.

Proceeds from the 2024 Red Kettle Christmas Campaign will provide critical social services and programs to those in need, including feeding and sheltering, youth programs, social services, older adult programs, worship/pastoral care, music and gospel arts, a free legal aid clinic, emergency disaster services, drug and alcohol rehabilitation programs and more. A sustaining, $25 monthly gift helps support The Salvation Army's much-needed programs in a donor's area.

"The Michigan Elks Association is dedicated to making a meaningful difference in our communities. By partnering with The Salvation Army, we can directly support our neighbors facing hardship this Christmas and throughout the year," said Michael HD Bowman, state president of the Michigan Elks Association. "Together, we can spread hope and love, ensuring that no one is forgotten during the holiday season."

For more information about The Salvation Army Great Lakes Division's 2024 Red Kettle Christmas Campaign, visit centralusa.salvationarmy.org/greatlakes.

About The Salvation Army

Founded by William and Catherine Booth in London, England in 1865, The Salvation Army is a faith-based, non-profit organization dedicated to serving people in need without discrimination. At work in Michigan since 1887, The Salvation Army operates 61 centers of operation throughout the state. Annually, these facilities provide nearly 4.8 million meals and more than 1.1 million nights of shelter for the homeless. The Salvation Army uses $.83 of every dollar raised to provide direct services to people in need each and every day of the year. For more information about The Salvation Army, please call 877-SAL-MICH, or visit us at centralusa.salvationarmy.org/greatlakes.

