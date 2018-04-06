The Salvation Army Greater Pittsburgh Women's Auxiliary Annual Fabric Fair on Saturday April 14th

The members of The Salvation Army Greater Pittsburgh Women's Auxiliary are very experienced with putting together an event that literally helps thousands of people every year. They've been organizing the Fabric Fair for over 30 years; working tirelessly throughout the year collecting fabrics and notions, measuring, cutting, pricing and working out logistics for their Annual Fabric Fair. A great deal of work goes into preparing for that one day that is highly anticipated by the many customers who return to the event year after year to get great bargains on sewing, knitting, and crafting supplies of all types. Not only does this event benefit the customers, but the proceeds are used to provide critical social services to hurting individuals and families throughout Allegheny County through The Salvation Army. This year's goal is to raise $50,000 to support Salvation Army services.

The success of Fabric Fair is a result of the donations of all of the items for sale. Donated fabric and related items are always in need, as are additional volunteers to measure and sort fabric in preparation for the fair. Those having donations or who may be interested in helping are encouraged to call Leah Cross at The Salvation Army at 412.446.1534.

Celebrating over 150 years of global service as both a church and a social service organization, The Salvation Army began in London, England in 1865. Today, it provides critical services in 128 countries worldwide. The 28-county Western Pennsylvania Division serves thousands of needy families through a wide variety of support services. To learn more about The Salvation Army in Western Pennsylvania, log on to www.wpa.salvationarmy.org The Salvation Army … doing the most good for the most people in the most need.

