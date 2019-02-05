The Salvation Army Greater Pittsburgh Women's Auxiliary Annual Fabric Fair on Saturday April 6th

CARNEGIE, Pa., March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Still going strong, and growing each year, The Salvation Army's Greater Pittsburgh Women's Auxiliary Fabric Fair will draw hundreds of customers from far and wide to the Annual Sale at The Salvation Army Pittsburgh Temple Worship and Service Center located at 1060 McNeilly Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15226 (in the Mount Lebanon suburb of Pittsburgh next to Seton LaSalle Catholic High School). Beginning at 8:30 a.m. and concluding at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 6th, great bargains on sewing, knitting and crafting supplies of all types will be on display, separated by item type for ease of shopping. Free parking is available on site and at two satellite locations from which free shuttles are available: one at Keystone Oaks High School and one at Keystone Oaks Middle School; and snacks and lunch items will also be available for purchase.

For over 30 years, the members of The Salvation Army Greater Pittsburgh Women's Auxiliary have meticulously organized this event that literally helps thousands of people every year. The members work tirelessly throughout the year, collecting fabrics and notions, measuring, cutting, pricing and working out logistics for their Annual Fabric Fair. A great deal of work goes into preparing for that one day that is highly anticipated by the many customers who return year after year to get the great deals for which the fair is well known. Not only does this event benefit the customers, but the proceeds are used to provide critical assistance to hurting individuals and families throughout Allegheny County through The Salvation Army's services and programs. This year's goal is to raise $50,000 to support Salvation Army services.

The success of Fabric Fair is a result of the donations of all the items for sale. Donated fabric and related items are always in need, as are additional volunteers to measure and sort fabric in preparation for the fair. Those having donations or who may be interested in helping are encouraged to call Marilyn Dehuff at 412 835-3162.

Celebrating over 150 years of global service as both a church and a social service organization, The Salvation Army began in London, England in 1865. Today, it provides critical services in 128 countries worldwide. The 28-county Western Pennsylvania Division serves thousands of needy families through a wide variety of support services. To learn more about The Salvation Army in Western Pennsylvania, log on to www.wpa.salvationarmy.org. The Salvation Army … doing the most good for the most people in the most need.

