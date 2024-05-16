The Salvation Army Harrisburg Capital City Region Honors Anne Deeter Gallaher with the Others Award

CAMP HILL, Pa., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Salvation Army Harrisburg honored Anne Deeter Gallaher with the distinguished Others Award at their spring event, the Celebration of Dreams, on May 2, 2024, at the Hershey Lodge. Also honored for his service and impact around the world, was Chris "Handles" Franklin, longtime Harlem Globetrotters basketball player and current Head Coach of the Harlem Globetrotters. Franklin was keynote for the evening.

Anne Deeter Gallaher honored with prestigious Others Award from The Salvation Army Harrisburg Capital City Region. Post this Anne Deeter Gallaher, Owner/CEO of Deeter Gallaher Group LLC, has been honored with the prestigious Others Award by The Salvation Army Harrisburg Capital City Region. The Others Award is The Salvation Army’s highest award; it honors an individual, family, or organization for an extraordinary spirit of service to others, through supporting The Salvation Army and the broader community.

"Anne has generously contributed to The Salvation Army Harrisburg in a multitude of ways, including her tremendous leadership on the Advisory Board and the Public Relations and Special Events Committee since 2011. She also supports our struggling neighbors by providing meals for the hungry, special lunches for students enrolled in our youth programs, adopting families and seniors, and bellringing at the Red Kettle at Christmas," says Major David Childs, Salvation Army Harrisburg Capital City Region Corps Officer. "The Salvation Army Harrisburg serves over 55,000 local community members each year with diverse programming intended to develop and encourage self-sufficiency. We are grateful for Anne's leadership, dedication, and commitment to 'Doing The Most Good' for our community."

Previous honorees include George Nahodil, President & CEO (Retired), Members 1st Federal Credit Union; Coach James Franklin, Penn State Football; and Robert Ortenzio, Executive Chairman and Co-Founder, Select Medical.

The Celebration of Dreams highlighted the depth of The Salvation Army's services in central Pennsylvania with 913,223 food assists, 902 children served in youth and family education activities, 10,750 individuals received Christmas assistance, and 1.2 million total points of service last year.

"I am honored to serve with The Salvation Army Harrisburg team, the leaders, and the advisory board—some of the kindest, most selfless people on the planet," says Deeter Gallaher, Owner/CEO of Deeter Gallaher Group. "It is both magical and miraculous to witness the changed lives of all who enter our new facility. A young girl passes her reading comprehension test, a child celebrates Christmas with his family, and a mother finds a secure, sustaining job."

"Anne cares deeply about the clients we serve at The Salvation Army and strives to make an impact in every possible way. She is past chair of our Advisory Board, but you'll also see her show up on a Saturday with a truckload of Christmas trees to make our Worship Center festive and uplifting for those that find their way to us on a cold winter's day. You'll find her ringing kettle bells enthusiastically to raise money for our mission. You'll see her pull up with a carload of meals for the hungry and Christmas gifts for struggling families. There is no one more deserving of the 2024 Others Award than Anne Deeter Gallaher," says Toni Mark, Director of Resource Development, The Salvation Army Harrisburg Capital City Region.

ABOUT ANNE DEETER GALLAHER

Founder/owner of the Deeter Gallaher Group, Anne and her team are driven by measurable performance and deliver award-winning results for clients in financial services, staffing, food and retail, mechanical contracting, management consulting, banking, and health care. Honored as one of PA's Best 50 Women in Business and a Shippensburg University Communications Journalism Alumni of the Year, Anne is the co-author of Women in High Gear and Students in High Gear. She is co-chair of the Urban Land Institute Central PA Chapter, serves on the Shippensburg University John L. Grove College of Business Advisory Board, and is a member of the Downtown Camp Hill Association board. She is co-host of Grit & Gravitas: Savvy, Spirited Stories of Success podcast and globally ranked in the top 10% of podcasts by Listen Notes. Connect with Anne on Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.

ABOUT DEETER GALLAHER GROUP LLC

Deeter Gallaher Group is an award-winning public relations, marketing, and digital media firm headquartered in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania. Founded in 2000, the firm's mission is to increase clients' business success via effective, influential, and powerful marketing and communication strategies. Through Powerful language. Smart marketing.®, the company propels businesses and organizations to earn greater market share, make good news, and influence more buyers. Visit DeeterGallaherGroup.com for a full list of services or learn more on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, or X.

