The Salvation Army Santa Monica Celebrates 130 Years Of Serving The Community On National Donut Day

DK Donuts provided by Lionsgate to be served at the Promenade

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Salvation Army Santa Monica celebrates its 130 year anniversary on Friday, June 2 by distributing donuts at two locations in downtown Santa Monica in honor of National Donut Day. During World War 1, The Salvation Army Donut Lassies served fresh donuts in Europe to support the troops. This year in honor of its anniversary serving the city of Santa Monica and National Donut Day, 2,000 DK donuts will be served at the Santa Monica Promenade courtesy of Lionsgate.

Donuts may have become a symbol of love over the years by the Salvation Army on National Donut Day, but yearlong the organization provides services such as food, shelter, youth programs, substance abuse recovery, disaster relief, spiritual services, and more to the Santa Monica community.

"We are honored to celebrate our longstanding relationship with the city of Santa Monica and its residents this year with delicious warm donuts," said Captain James Fleming, Corps Officer & Silvercrest Coordinator, EDS Officer. "While we've been in the community for 130 years, there is still work to be done and we hope these donuts bring awareness to our love and the needs of our community."

Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Time: 10:30 am - 11:30 am

Location:

Program to take place at 1533 4th St., Santa Monica, California

Donuts to be given out on site during program and afterwards at various locations through the city

7th and Montana



Santa Monica Promenade



S.M . Police and Fire Station



Salvation Army Family Store – 1658 11th St.

The need for recovery and rehabilitation continues as homelessness in Santa Monica rose 15% this year according to the annual Homeless Count. Thanks to private and corporate donations, The Salvation Army Santa Monica will continue to provide services to improve the lives of those in the community. For more information and to donate, visit santamonica.salvationarmy.org.

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army, an evangelical part of the universal Christian church established in 1865, has been supporting those in need in His name without discrimination since 1880 in the United States. Today, more than 30 million Americans receive assistance from The Salvation Army each year through the broadest array of social services that range from providing food for the hungry, relief for disaster victims, assistance for the disabled, outreach to the elderly and ill, clothing and shelter to the homeless and underprivileged children. About 82 cents of every dollar raised is used to support those services in 7,000 communities nationwide. For more information, go to www.salvationarmy-socal.org.

SOURCE The Salvation Army, Southern California Division